September 23, 2024

A UK government pharmacist has tragically committed suicide after suffering from “devastating” injuries caused by a Covid mRNA vaccine.

John Cross took his own life after being denied compensation from the government for the “paralyzing complications” he suffered from the experimental injection.

Cross was told by the official medical assessor for the compensation plan that the Covid mRNA shot was the culprit behind his rare neurological effects.

However, he was denied compensation for his injuries.

Officials told Cross he was not disabled “enough” for the payment from the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS).

Yet, Cross was left with severe injuries from the shot.

After receiving the “vaccine,” Cross was not able to move, blink, or even breathe.

He spent seven months recovering in hospital but was left with chronic pain and numbness.

He also suffered several relapses and was never able to work again.

After he was rejected by the VDPS, his mental health deteriorated and he took his own life.

Before his life was turned upside down by the injection, Cross was a pharmacist for the British taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS).

During the pandemic, all NHS workers were forced to take the shot under strict vaccine mandates.

Now the family is calling for urgent reform of the government’s compensation scheme for vaccine damage.

Philip Cross, John’s youngest son, said the family would seek to overturn the judgment and force reform of the VDPS.

“We want some good out of this and to get the system changed in memory of Dad,” he said.

“You look at everything and it’s just wrong. It’s unjust.”

John was a staunch supporter of vaccination and was eager to get his Covid shot.

He mistakenly believed that getting vaccinated would protect elderly relatives and help bring an end the pandemic.

But two weeks later, he suffered rapidly progressive paralysis that swept up his body.

He was admitted to intensive care where he was given a tracheostomy – a breathing tube in his neck.

And nursing staff had to tape his eyes closed so he could sleep.

He slowly learned to eat, walk, and talk again.

But he never regained the mobility and fitness he had enjoyed before his illness.

Doctors eventually diagnosed Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, nerve swelling that leads to a loss of strength or sensation.

Adam, John’s eldest son, said his father dreaded intensive dialysis-like treatment.

The treatment sought to remove rogue antibodies from his blood because it left him severely fatigued for days.

“I think he knew that without the treatment, this long-term condition would yo-yo, possibly for the rest of his life,” he said.

“And he’d have to deal with that. It’s devastating.”

John was urged by his doctors to submit a claim to the VDPS.

The scheme was set up in 1979 to make a one-off payment of £120,000 ($160K) to people who have suffered rare, but significant, side effects from a range of vaccines.

However, after a two-year delay, with only a review of his medical records and no face-to-face assessment, Cross’s claim was rejected.

His widow, Christine, said: “Nobody spoke to him.

“There was no personal contact, nothing.

“Just fill in this form and that was it.”

Cross is not alone, however, as people around the world have been left battling injuries and disabilities from the injections.

People in the United States and Canada have been driven to suicide over Covid “vaccine” injuries.

In many cases, with nowhere to turn, no care, no money left, and no support, some people are turning to shady networks that provide “assisted suicide” services.

