ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING: Hospital Nurse Describes Covid 'Vaccine' Injuries and Deaths: "You wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…"
“I’m one of 3 people that didn’t take the vaccine at this hospital…and you wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…"
“..Heart issues, kidney issues, diabetes issues in patients that did not have diabetes went up 75% in 2022, people that had diabetes, their diabetes is no longer under control, they are on 2 or 3 different medications. That’s just a beginning. Heart issues, Turbo Cancers are out of control…It’s truly terrifying…and people are dying at a rate that blows my mind. I’ve been here for 16 years. I’ve never seen people die like this, ever…”
