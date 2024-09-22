One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Alexis Lorenze is incredible!

She says as soon as she starts getting “a little bit of strength back,” she's going to join forces with the vaccine-injured community to take down the criminal medical system.

“This is not something I'm just gonna sit here and a few months go by and act like everything is back to normal. This is gonna be something I fight for my whole life. As soon as I'm able to stand again. I can't even stand for more than a minute without my whole body convulsing, so as soon as I get a little bit of strength back, at least, even if I got to wheel myself in a wheelchair around forever, I'm fighting. And I will join whoever else I need to, to get these things in order because this is absolutely terrifying.”

“People of my generation have a harder time being spoken to and being convinced that these things can go wrong because the media is very heavily influencing how people my age think. And unfortunately, it had to be me. But if it's gonna be me that has to speak up and get people my age to understand, I will fight, and I'm never, ever, ever gonna back down.”

Source: RogerHodkinson

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Share

Related articles: