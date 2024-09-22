Vaccine Nightmare Survivor Alexis Lorenze is Going to Join Forces With the Vaccine-injured Community to Take Down the Criminal Medical System
Alexis Lorenze, 23, was left temporarily blind and with agonizing swelling and bruising after doctors FORCED her to take vaccines in order to get treatment for a rare blood disease.
Alexis Lorenze is incredible!
She says as soon as she starts getting “a little bit of strength back,” she's going to join forces with the vaccine-injured community to take down the criminal medical system.
“This is not something I'm just gonna sit here and a few months go by and act like everything is back to normal. This is gonna be something I fight for my whole life. As soon as I'm able to stand again. I can't even stand for more than a minute without my whole body convulsing, so as soon as I get a little bit of strength back, at least, even if I got to wheel myself in a wheelchair around forever, I'm fighting. And I will join whoever else I need to, to get these things in order because this is absolutely terrifying.”
“People of my generation have a harder time being spoken to and being convinced that these things can go wrong because the media is very heavily influencing how people my age think. And unfortunately, it had to be me. But if it's gonna be me that has to speak up and get people my age to understand, I will fight, and I'm never, ever, ever gonna back down.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
Source: dailymail.co.uk
Good bless her and keep her strong
Dear Alexis,
sending You much Love, Aloha, Hugs and Prayers from Hawaii. Praying for a Mighty Hedge of Protection around you and we also Pray for the Nail Scarred Hands of Jesus Christ to Heal and Cleanse you with his very own blood. We pray that the blood of Christ be Infused and Transfused into your complete body from Head to Toe.
I lost my daughter to a hiking accident in Hawaii when she was 22 back for Christmas break from Seattle getting her Masters in Criminal Justice. She too had the Warrior Spirit like you...!
I too was forced an additional shot, said to be a flu shot but was instead a ppsv23, along with the Tetanus shot that I thought I needed after stepping on metal at rhe Beach. I went from 240lbs to 160, I surfed, snowboarded, weight trained, trained martial arts and rode dirt bikes. I was completely paralyzed but am able to stand now and take a few steps. My two shots both also had Mercury or "Thimerosal" and I too only took one flu shot 40 years ago and got sick. Also like your Dad I never believed in these shots and never took another or will never take another injection of any kind since it's in everything, dental anesthetics too. I'm so glad that Aaron Siri from ICAN has gotten the God Father of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin to reveal the Lies and Deceptions of Satan's Safe & EFFECTIVE...? Its only Safe from "Liability & "EFFECTIVE" in creating Disease, Disabilty or Death. All for the Love of Money... Witchcraft, Sorcery, Pharmakeia, Pharmacy to Pharmaceutical... ☠️👹
AARON SIRI vs PLOTKIN...
https://open.substack.com/pub/jbhandley/p/andrew-wakefield-vs-stanley-plotkin?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1p8yav
ICAN w/STANLEY PLOTKIN @26:40mins "666 Children" COINCIDENCE...?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-64eHyESE4
I will also be going to your donation page @
https://givebutter.com/savealexis
And I pray that others also support you and your family with the above link. Sending Love, Aloha & God Bless your Warrior Spirit. Much Love & Hugs from the Aloha State.
An adopted Uncle from Hawaii, Unko kyle 💞💯⚘️