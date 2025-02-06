One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Retired Dutch Major General Frank van Kappen openly admits that governments and media wage total information warfare, manipulating facts to impose a fabricated reality that controls public perception and dictates behavior.

In an extraordinary admission on national television, retired Dutch Major General Frank van Kappen exposed a disturbing truth: governments and media manufacture a “preferential reality” to manipulate public perception. This revelation, broadcast on WNL Op Zondag, is not a conspiracy theory—it is a cold, hard fact straight from a respected military and strategic expert.

The general’s remarks expose a grand-scale psychological operation in which governments and media work hand in hand to impose a narrative that serves their interests rather than reflect objective reality. “That is the manipulation of facts and events so that you impose a preferential reality on your own population, on your opponent, and on the international public,” van Kappen stated.

A Systematic Information Operation

Van Kappen’s words reinforce what many have long suspected: we are in the midst of an information war. Governments, through controlled media, dictate what is to be perceived as truth, effectively molding the beliefs, emotions, and behaviors of entire populations. “That’s what we’re in the middle of,” he explained, confirming that this isn’t speculation but active practice. “So you’re manipulating the facts and events in such a way that you’re projecting a preferred reality, televised reality. And all parties are doing that.”

Journalist David Boerstra, speaking in a podcast with former Blckbx presenter Sanae Orchi, emphasized the importance of van Kappen’s admission. “This was just on national television. This is not a conspiracy theory or anything. Here, it is simply openly admitted: facts and events are manipulated to get a preferred reality,” Boerstra stated. In other words, the government engineers a fabricated world for the masses while the media dutifully enforces it.

A Distinguished Authority Speaks

Van Kappen is not just another voice in the crowd. His credentials are impeccable: a former UN peace operations advisor, a longtime member of the Dutch Senate for the VVD, and a recognized authority in defense and security. He chaired the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Development Cooperation and participated in NATO and OSCE parliamentary assemblies. His words carry weight because they come from a man who has operated at the highest levels of international military strategy.

Former lawyer Carine Knapen emphasized the gravity of his statement, adding, “This is exactly what governments and media have been doing for many years. It is psychological warfare against the people.”

The Active Measure at Work

Stephen Coughlin, a leading expert in intelligence and warfare analysis, has long warned of this very phenomenon. His work—particularly in interviews conducted with RAIR Foundation—has consistently detailed how modern governance and media collude, creating a false reality that conditions populations to comply with predetermined political agendas. What van Kappen calls an “information operation” is what he has recognized as an Active Measure—a targeted propaganda assault aimed at deceiving and influencing a given population.

Coughlin has documented how active measures are used to erode independent thought, dismantle dissent, and impose state-controlled narratives. The COVID-19 response, for example, was a prime example of how governments utilized psychological manipulation techniques to achieve total compliance. What was labeled as “public health policy” was, in reality, a meticulously executed social control exercise. Fear was weaponized. Media-enforced narratives crushed alternative viewpoints. Dissenters were vilified and silenced. This was not about safety; it was about submission.

Enemy Propaganda, Not Just “Fake News”

For years, critics of mainstream media have labeled it “fake news.” This term, however, does not capture the full extent of the deception at play. What we are witnessing is not mere bias or misinformation—it is enemy propaganda. Governments no longer serve the people; they serve globalist agendas. National sovereignty, individual freedoms, and objective reality itself are under siege by an information war designed to manufacture consent for policies that would otherwise be rejected by any thinking population.

The modern West is now in the grip of a full-spectrum psychological operation. The media is not failing in its role—it is succeeding in precisely what it has been designed to do: propagandize the masses into believing and acting in ways that benefit the ruling elite.

Breaking Free from the Imposed Reality

Van Kappen’s televised admission should serve as a wake-up call. This is not a theory—it is an open confession from a man who has operated in the highest echelons of global defense strategy. His warning must be taken seriously.

To resist this information war, people must actively seek independent sources of information, question the narratives imposed upon them, and refuse to be passive consumers of state-sanctioned propaganda. This battle is not fought with bullets, but with control over truth itself. And make no mistake: the war for reality is in full swing.

The time to wake up is now.

