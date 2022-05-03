One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The fascist Canadian regime just declared millions of unvaccinated Canadians already stripped of their mobility rights to be a danger to society.

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, recently made an astonishing statement during his speech in the Parlament:

“Unfortunately, the unvaccinated continue to disproportionally risk the safety of those vaccinated against COVID-19"

This disgusting attack on millions of Canadians did not come as a surprise.

Planned and well-organized demonization of Canadian citizens who refused to be injected with experimental Gene Therapy bioweapon, has been gradually intensifying during the past several months:

The Toronto Star, Canada’s largest newspaper, Aug. 26, 2021:

Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, December 2021: “Do We Tolerate These People? Trudeau Calls the Unvaccinated “Misogynists” and “Racists” Who “Don’t Believe in Science”

And finally, a “study” by doctor David Fishman a faculty member of The UofT Dalla Lana School of Public Health sponsored by Big Pharma, van Koeverden quoted in his Parlament speech.

Fishman uses the eugenics terminology of “population mixing” for a reason. A term adjustment from “race-mixing” to “vaxxed-unvaxxed mixing” does not change the physiological impact of identifying a new subhuman group targeted for stigmatization and elimination:

Impact of population mixing between vaccinated and unvaccinated subpopulations on infectious disease dynamics: implications for SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Obviously, this political maneuver has nothing to do with science.

A group of real scientists demanded a retraction of Fishman’s Big Pharma sponsored anti-scientific propaganda piece:

Call for retraction of paper entitled: "Impact of population mixing between vaccinated and unvaccinated subpopulations on infectious disease dynamics: implications for SARS-CoV-2 transmission"

The so-called “study” is a part of the coordinated government PSYOP to incite hatred against the unvaccinated.

Immediately after the “study” was published, the absurd headline “Mixing with the unvaccinated increases the risk of COVID - 19 infection for fully vaccinated” was blasted across multiple legacy media outlets:

And here is “the final solution” to the anti-vaxer question by a Canadian “conservative” journalist.

They just love the “final solution” theme…

I am not going to repeat myself about the similarities between Covid tyranny and Nazi Germany, and what is coming upon the world in a near future.

Nazi Germany was a trial in preparation for the coming Global Genocide. We are currently witnessing its first stage, the worst is yet to come.

