By Frank Bergman December 7, 2024

An alarming new study into Covid mRNA “vaccines” has sent shockwaves through the scientific community after researchers confirmed that the injections are altering human behavior.

The bombshell study from leading researchers in South Korea found that people’s emotions, personalities, feelings, fears, stress levels, mental well-being, and general outlook changed after they were injected with the “vaccine.”

The peer-reviewed study, which included over 2 million participants, was published in the renowned Nature Journal.

The study was led by Professor Hong Jin Kim of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital and the College of Medicine at Inje University in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The researchers confirmed that the Covid injections are responsible for increasing global reports of major personality and behavioral changes in people in the last four years.

They explain that the “vaccines” cause “psychiatric manifestations” among the vaccinated.

The study found that these psychiatric changes resulted in spikes in mental health disorders.

Patients described feelings of inner turmoil, fear, dread, and depression.

The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.

The researchers recruited 50% of the Seoul-resident population.

The participants were randomly selected from the government’s Korean National Health Insurance Service (KNHIS) claims database.

The total of included participants was 2,027,353.

They were divided into two groups according to COVID-19 vaccination.

The cumulative incidences per 10,000 psychiatric adverse events (AEs) were assessed on one week, two weeks, one month, and three months after Covid vaccination.

Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% Confidence interval (CIs) of psychiatric AEs were measured for the vaccinated population, the researchers note.

They correctly explain that the spike protein may be the primary driver behind the surge in vaccine-induced psychiatric disorders:

“Our study suggests that neuroinflammation caused by spike proteins may contribute to occurrences of some psychiatric AEs such as depression and anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders.”

It comes as U.S. depression rates have risen to record highs since 2020/2021.

Some have argued that the spike could be partly due to the draconian pandemic control measures such as lockdowns, mask mandates, and job losses.

However, this new study by Kim et al now suggests that Covid mRNA “vaccines” may be responsible.

The study has emerged as eminent experts around the world are increasingly calling for the injections to be banned.

As Slay News previously reported, the former vice president of Pfizer has blown the whistle in an explosive testimony to warn the public that Covid “vaccines” were “designed intentionally to harm the people who received them.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon testified that the Covid mRNA shots are “masquerading as vaccines.”

Yeadon issued his whistleblowing statement in a video testimony for the Northern Island Parliament.

However, rather than rely on lawmakers and government officials to convey his message to the public, Yeadon has just released his entire video statement online.

At the opening of his statement, Yeadon declares:

“In the next 15 minutes or so, I would like to address those of you who’ve been vaccines injured, or bereaved, and also those of you who are involved in the political process in Northern Ireland as well as anywhere else in the world who might hear me.

“At the end of this process, I hope you will believe what I’m going to tell you.

“Which, shockingly, is that the material masquerading as ‘vaccines’ were designed intentionally to harm the people who receive them.

“I’m probably the most qualified former pharmaceutical company researcher executive in the world speaking out on this matter.

“Since I spent my entire career in the business of working with teams designing molecules to be new potential medicines, I think I am qualified to comment on it.

“And that is my shocking judgment that has only been reinforced over the last almost four years since I first said it.

“I also have some suggestions for what we can do together to fight against the global crime which is ongoing.”

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

