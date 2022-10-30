Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Duchess
Oct 30, 2022

Dr. Bahkdi has been out there from the get go. Nothing but admiration for this man, and gratitude for his speaking out and not backing down. Prayers for him.

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MyCovidBubble
Oct 30, 2022Edited

I have been following Dr. Bhakdi from the beginning and he has been correct about so many things. I wish he wasn't correct about this but I am afraid he is. It's really frightening what's happening. In fact, I just wrote about the loss of human-ness in people after the vax and all the odd and unusual behavior we have been seeing lately https://mycovidbubble.substack.com/p/why-are-people-suddenly-short-circuiting

Thank you so much for bringing attention to this!

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