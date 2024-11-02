One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Amy Mek November 1, 2024

Geneva, Switzerland – October 30, 2024: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a Marxist revolutionary with well-documented ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has issued a bold warning against those opposing the global vaccine agenda, labeling them as a “serious challenge.”

At the recent World Health Assembly in Geneva, Tedros called for “more aggressive” measures against vaccine skeptics, whom he believes are using COVID-19 to create societal chaos. This alarming stance, combined with his controversial affiliations, has led critics to question the WHO’s growing influence and Tedros’ role in promoting a seemingly authoritarian agenda.

“More than 14 million children in 2022 did not receive a single dose of vaccine,” Tedros noted, citing a statistic he believes illustrates the severity of the situation. “Working together with partners like GAVI and UNICEF, we aim to halt that number by 2030, but you know the serious challenge that’s posed by anti-vaxxers. I think we need to strategize to really push back because vaccines work. Vaccines affect adults, and we have science and evidence on our side. I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers; they use COVID as an opportunity, and you know, all the havoc they’re creating.”

Against the backdrop of Tedros’ statements, many have expressed their growing mistrust of WHO, its policies, and its power. Tedros’ aggressive approach threatens individual freedoms and represents an overreach in public health governance. Concerns are mounting that the WHO’s escalating rhetoric around vaccine compliance mirrors the authoritarian tactics of the CCP, with which Tedros is notably associated.

Ties to the Chinese Communist Party and a Controversial Past

Tedros’ deep connections with the CCP have long cast a shadow over his role as the head of WHO. In his home country of Ethiopia, he held prominent roles in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a Marxist organization linked to the CCP, raising alarms over his impartiality. Critics argue that under his leadership, WHO policies reflect a troubling alignment with the CCP’s hardline approach to governance, with an emphasis on enforcing compliance over promoting informed choice.

These connections have only fueled suspicion around Tedros’ intentions, with many questioning whether his call to action against “anti-vaxxers” is motivated by public health or a broader agenda to stifle dissent and control global health narratives.

As WHO, under Tedros’ leadership, continues to amplify its enforcement rhetoric, the question remains: will the world resist this trend toward authoritarian health governance, or will individuals be forced to comply with a system that increasingly prioritizes control over personal freedom?

Source: rairfoundation.com

Share

Related articles: