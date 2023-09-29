One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman September 28, 2023

Members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have gloated that the “emotions” people felt during the pandemic have created an “opportunity” to advance the globalist green agenda by pushing “climate crisis” fear onto the public.

During a recent WEF panel discussion, members of Klaus Schwab’s unelected organization discussed methods of persuading the public to comply with unpopular green agenda policies.

The group lamented that installing WEF Young Global Leaders in government positions can only go so far if the majority of the world’s population doesn’t support radical climate policies.

The WEF panel included “Climate Czar” John Kerry’s daughter Vanessa Kerry.

Vanessa Kerry is the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “Director-General Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health.”

She is also listed as a WEF member.

During the discussion, Kerry and the other panelists spoke with WEF agenda contributor Jemilah Mahmood about pushing the ailing “global warming” narrative onto the public.

They complained that people are not so willing to comply with the green agenda because they don’t feel threatened enough by “climate change.”

However, Mahmood then praised the Covid pandemic for creating “an opportunity” to push climate propaganda.

She explained to the panelists that globalists can leverage the “emotions” that people felt during the pandemic.

Mahmood, a Malaysian medical professional and former government health official, excitedly described how the same fear tactics can be used to push the “climate crisis” narrative through “storytelling.”

Mahmood: “The pandemic was an opportunity, I think all over the world, people realize how important health was…..how now do we take that emotion…of the health factors so critical but guess what guys, the climate crisis is creating more health issues than you can ever imagine, but no one has been able to make that link in the past.

“I think we are living in an age now, a time now, where we need to grasp this opportunity and work together and really build on that, right?”

Kerry: “And I want to ask you a question about that for a moment though…because you’re right…

“I feel the same way about Covid taught us all these lessons learned and we should be incorporating that….and the climate crisis is going to be so much worse.

“But I believe we were talking a little before we started the panel that people have forgotten….”

Mahmood: “People have forgotten.”

Kerry: “…that people have forgotten and don’t care.

“How do we keep that front and center?”

(Crosstalk)

Mahmood: “Absolutely right and we were just talking about it earlier: ‘Have people forgotten about Covid?’

“So I think it’s about the storytelling element.

“I think that a lot of the things we see on health are very doom and gloom very very much, even on the climate issue, right, the extent that people feel ‘I can’t deal with this anymore …I can’t do this.’

“But telling, you know, really inspiring stories about what is possible if we work together.”

