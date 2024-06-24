One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Francis Boyle, the architect of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, did not mince his words.

He says, “Everyone involved in the development of COVID-19 as an offensive biological warfare weapon and also everyone involved in the manufacture of these COVID-19 ‘frankenshots’ clearly violated the Nuremberg Code on medical experimentation. It was a Nuremberg crime and a crime against humanity.”

Dr. Boyle refers to the Kansas lawsuit against Pfizer as “promising,” but the issue is that it is a civil lawsuit, not a criminal one.

Dr. Boyle believes that the perpetrators are guilty of “murder and conspiracy to commit murder.”

He emphasized that under common law Anglo-American principles of criminal law, which he taught for eight years, those involved are undoubtedly guilty.

Other crimes include “not only murder but also mayhem and assault and battery,” he says.

