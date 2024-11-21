One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jacob M. Thompson November 21, 2024

Could lockdowns return because of purported cases of avian influenza spreading across the United States?

Well, that’s what mainstream media would have people to the believe. As both zoonotic and human cases continue to climb, the media and other cited health ‘experts’ are sounding the alarm that a full-blown bird flu pandemic is nearing the horizon.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claim as of Monday, November 18th, 53 Americans have been infected with bird flu, the majority of them reportedly coming from California.

15 states are now reported to have some sort of bird flu outbreak in cows, and 49 states with an outbreak in poultry. As of the 19th, over 108,412,000 poultry have been affected.

Hawaii is reportedly the latest state to purportedly have bird flu. Ducks and geese dwelling on a backyard farm on the island of Oahu reportedly tested positive for the virus. Susan Wilkinson, who had all of her rescue birds culled as per protocol, posted a sorrowful message on Instagram warning others to take this seriously.

I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. If you live on Oahu or any of the islands, I need you to take this seriously. This is not a government conspiracy, it is not a joke, it is so bad, it is so bad. Please quarantine everything, please bleach down everything, be so extra cautious, because this disease comes quick and fast. She tearfully warned.

Oregon also reported its first human case of bird flu last week.

Just over a week ago, a child was hospitalized in Canada – the country’s first confirmed case of the disease – and was in severe condition.

Roughly two weeks ago, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced methods to monitor and contain the spread of bird flu. The department is collaborating with more state veterinarians, with the goal of strengthening biosecurity and containment measures through milk sample collection, aiming at better assessment and management of H5N1 in dairy herds.

Outlets such as the Daily Mail have suggested that the virus should be called “Cow Flu” instead, citing alerts by the CDC. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told the publication: “It shows yet again that we are not responding effectively to the H5N1 cattle outbreak in humans or animals and if we continue to let this virus spread and jump from species to species, our luck will eventually run out,” she said.

With this rise in cases, mainstream media publications are now floating out the idea of a return of lockdowns to contain the disease. Headlines include:

“First human bird flu case confirmed in Oregon. Could the virus cause a lockdown like COVID?” – ( NBC’s TODAY )

“Bird Flu Outbreak: Do Human Cases Mean Future Lockdowns?” – ( Newsweek )

“Will Bird Flu trigger another pandemic and lead to lockdowns? Here’s what experts have to say” – ( The Times of India )

“Will Bird Flu Outbreak Cause A Pandemic or Lockdown? Experts Explain” – (Head Topics)

Newsweek wrote in its article:

But with each human infection, the virus gains another opportunity to mutate and learn to spread among the population in the process. According to experts, if human-to-human transmission were to occur, the impacts would be uncertain—but potentially pandemic-causing.

“Before COVID, flu has has been the cause of most of the recent recorded pandemics that we know,” Jeremy Rossman, a senior lecturer in virology at the University of Kent in the U.K., told Newsweek.

Rossman explained that the risks of flu pandemics are, therefore, very high, but that bird flu presents a big unknown. Because the population hasn’t been exposed to H5 bird flu, immunity will be much lower than with other strains of the flu.

He added: “We just don’t know what that would look like and that’s that is the biggest concern.”

The need for a lockdown would hinge on what form the mutation that gives bird flu the ability to transmit among humans would take.

“If we start to get human-to-human transmission, especially going into the winter in the U.S. when flu spreads the best anyways, there is a very high chance that this virus would start to spread,” Rossman said.

“Now the implications of that are not clear because historically bird flu in people can have up to 60 percent case fatality rates. But we’re not seeing that even with the spillover cases from cattle here.”

In the U.S., human cases to date have been generally mild, according to the CDC, with most infected persons displaying little more than conjunctivitis and mild flu-like respiratory symptoms.

“It’s possible that the adaptation to people could restore some virulence, but it’s also possible that you end up getting H5N1 that spreads from person to person that still causes mild disease,” Rossman said.

“We just don’t know what it would be like if in fact we did get this human transmissible bird flu.”

Weekly headlines warning about the threat of a growing bird flu outbreak continue, something The WinePress has been documenting throughout 2024. Some of the latest include:

“Is It Time to Worry About Bird Flu?” – ( TIME )

“Asymptomatic people may carry avian flu” – ( Tribune News Service )

“Human Cases of Bird Flu Confirmed to Be Occurring Undetected in The US” – ( Science Alert )

“Bird flu begins its human spread, as health officials scramble to safeguard people and livestock” – ( Fortune )

“Bird flu surges in several US states with reports of new outbreaks: ‘Getting worse'” – ( Fox News ) “We can’t afford to give this virus more opportunities to spill over into humans — and the economic costs on the agricultural side are piling up,” Sam Scarpino, PhD, director of AI and life sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, said

60,00 Chickens Culled Amid Avian Flu Outbreak in Southern Taiwan – ( TaiwanPlus News )

“Alameda County child believed to be latest case of bird flu; source unknown” – (LA Times)

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has repeatedly said that the “next pandemic” will be bird flu, and will cause at least a mortality of 25-50%.

Bill Gates once infamously said that the “next pandemic” “will get attention this time,” and then both he and his then-wife Melinda snickered when he said it.

The bird flu propaganda has been going strong for most of this year, and now the mainstream propaganda agencies are now starting to plant the seeds of lockdowns, putting out ‘feelers’ to see how the general masses will react to this. Of course, no one wants lockdowns again, and the thought of it creates a cold sweat in those who are scared of their own shadows or the struggles we will have to endure it all over again.

Will there be more lockdowns for this “next pandemic?” Can’t say for certain, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it happens sporadically at the very least and is probably likely. In order to sell this “next pandemic,” I believe plenty of visual and physical stimuli will be needed. Last time, it was hearsay and most people did not experience anything (because it did not exist) unless it was the common cold or flu, or suffering from EMF poisoning. This time, however, hospitals will need to be flooded, people sick all over, animals and livestock dying galore. That’s my take on it anyways. And those that do get sick will most likely be those who have taken the Covid shots.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

The goal is to get the masses to reduce people’s meat consumption, and so if you can’t get people to change their habits, then you can force them to because it’s simply scarce, diseased and vaccinated, way too expensive and is removed from the stores.

Read my previous bird flu articles here for more context.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

Source: winepressnews.com

