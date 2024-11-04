One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter October 30, 2024

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee who was one of the first to warn about the nightmare of the CV19 mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon vaccines. She is out with a new warning just as powerful. It’s a warning not to take the coming Bird Flu vaccine because it is untested, not safe and will be deadly for many. Kingston warns, “The FDA is basically on record stating we are going to provide vaccines without getting any safety data, efficacy data or immune data to see how the body is going to respond. We are not going to even look at animal studies before we release these on the American people, and we will tell them that they are safe and effective. This is literally the definition of biowarfare.”

Kingston says the new Bird Flu vaccines (H5N1) are going to be far more dangerous and deadly than the CV19 bioweapon vaccines. Kingston says, “Bird Flu vaccines are available now, and they are fairly innocuous. I think they are doing that on purpose so that people think the flu vaccines are safe. . . . So, when the real pandemic hits, they will trust the science and say, well, I already got a flu vaccine, and nothing happened to me. What’s the big deal if I get another one?

This is going to work against a disease that has a 50% chance of killing me. That’s the psyop going on right now.”

Would Karen Kingston take the bioweapon Bird flu vax they are going to roll out in the coming H5N1 Bird Flu pandemic? Kingston says, “No. There is a good chance it’s going to kill a lot of people. It’s going to cause hospitalizations and death. It’s disturbing what these experts are saying. . . . This is locked and loaded, and it’s more about unleashing the vaccines than it is about the virus. . . . In their own words and printed material, they are saying the disease causing viruses are in the vaccines. . . .I think they know what they are doing, and they think we are all stupid. This says ‘Highly pathogenic.’ That means disease causing, deadly; avian, meaning bird; virus, means pathogen. It causes disease. It’s the virus vaccine, highly, disease causing Bird Flu H5 viruses in a vaccine. This is what the introduction says from Dr. Jerry Weir of the FDA. . . . We can assume these are dangerous. I hate to say unsafe because that is not accurate. We should call these danger profiles and not safety profiles. . . . This is insanity. This is biowarfare.”

The people most at risk from the rollout of the H5N1 Bird Flu bioweapon vax for the already planned pandemic are the people vaccinated with the CV19 bioweapon that destroyed their immune systems. According to Kingston, you are going to see waves of deaths after the H5N1 Bird Flu vax is injected into the CV19 vaxed. On top of that, Kingston predicts everyone will see the food supply destroyed on purpose by the FDA and CDC. Kingston says, “They are going to annihilate the food supply. . . . I don’t know if many people know this, but recently over 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry was recalled for listeria without one case of people getting sick. . . . I write on my Substack about how the FDA is trying to take control of the food supply. Grocery stores can use their rewards program to report customers who purchased food contaminated with a bacteria or virus. . . . They can find out that you bought contaminated chicken, and they will tell you that you must quarantine because you could be carrying this virus for three weeks without knowing it.”

In closing, Kingston says, “These Bird Flu (H5N1) vaccines have been stockpiled since 2022, and when this rolls out, we are going to see another wave of genocide. You can take this information to the bank.”

