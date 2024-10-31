The 'BIRD FLU' PSYOP: Former CDC Director Warns For 5TH Time ‘We Will Have A Bird Flu Pandemic’
"It's being spelled out for us yet again. More fear mongering & predictive programming for what is likely to come."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Warns For 5TH Time ‘We Will Have A Bird Flu Pandemic,’ Most Important National Security Threat Is Biosecurity
"I think it's very likely that it will come from a laboratory escape and then we'll have a pandemic of bird flu, which will be quite problematic, high mortality, and it will probably bring our nation to our knees and obviously the world in general."
•In 2022, Redfield said bird flu would be the next 'great p[l]andemic', with a lethality of 10-50%.
•In 2023, Redfield specified that the ‘great p[l]andemic’ of bird flu would be a result of gain-of-function escaping a laboratory.
•In 2024, Redfield said a deadly bird flu p[l]andemic is coming.
•Again in 2024, Redfield said bird flu is not a question of 'if', it’s more of a question of 'when.'
It's being spelled out for us yet again. More fear mongering & predictive programming for what is likely to come.
It's being spelled out for us yet again. More fear mongering & predictive programming for what is likely to come.
Stay vigilant friends. Things are going to be rough next year, besides the threat of plandemics.
Source: RogerHodkinson
Related articles:
These murdering bastards must be held to account
I sure would like to know what they're spraying in these chemtrails...or did the 5G get cranked up, or both? Have seen only 1 of our resident song sparrows in the past month; wake up nearly every morning w/ goopy eyes & often borderline pinkeye; our flock of migrating myrtle warblers which visits for a week or two at the beginning of Oct. hasn't shown up yet this year; the goldfinches we've had constantly for the past several years disappeared about 2 months ago....