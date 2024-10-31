One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Warns For 5TH Time ‘We Will Have A Bird Flu Pandemic,’ Most Important National Security Threat Is Biosecurity

"I think it's very likely that it will come from a laboratory escape and then we'll have a pandemic of bird flu, which will be quite problematic, high mortality, and it will probably bring our nation to our knees and obviously the world in general."

•In 2022, Redfield said bird flu would be the next 'great p[l]andemic', with a lethality of 10-50%.

•In 2023, Redfield specified that the ‘great p[l]andemic’ of bird flu would be a result of gain-of-function escaping a laboratory.

•In 2024, Redfield said a deadly bird flu p[l]andemic is coming.

•Again in 2024, Redfield said bird flu is not a question of 'if', it’s more of a question of 'when.'

It's being spelled out for us yet again. More fear mongering & predictive programming for what is likely to come.

Stay vigilant friends. Things are going to be rough next year, besides the threat of plandemics.

Source: RogerHodkinson

