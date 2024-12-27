One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 25, 2024

A secret Pfizer report on the safety of its Covid mRNA “vaccine” has revealed that the pharmaceutical giant has long known that its injections have caused a huge surge in heart failure among the vaccinated.

National regulators around the world have been sitting on the Pfizer report about Covid “vaccine” safety for several months.

The report contains internal study data that reveals shocking red flags for public safety.

The study found that the vaccinated cohort has a 23-40% higher risk of suffering heart-related conditions.

Alarmingly, the risk is higher than in Pfizer’s previous report, meaning heart failure cases are increasing over time since vaccination.

The report in question is Pfizer’s C4591021 “Interim Report 5” dated March 12th, 2024.

It is a Post Authorization Safety Study (PASS) of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine.

National regulators routinely require pharmaceutical companies to conduct PASS studies as a condition of authorization of most new drugs.

The regulators provide data to the manufacturer covering millions of patients registered in national healthcare systems.

The manufacturer then analyzes the data to determine whether the drug has increased the risk of specified health conditions.

Pfizer and regulators have been withholding the report from the public.

However, an abstract of Pfizer’s “Interim Report 5” has recently emerged online.

Here are the first six conditions mentioned in the abstract:

A Hazard Ratio of 1.23 means that the condition is 23% more likely in the vaccinated cohort.

“CI” refers to the “confidence interval.”

For example, we can be 95% confident that the “true” number lies between the following two numbers.

The increases revealed in the data are extremely worrying.

This is the manufacturer bearing out the numerous anecdotal reports of increasing heart issues since 2020 as well as various independent research reports.

In addition, these figures are worse than the corresponding data in Pfizer’s previous “Interim Report 4.”

In other words, the risk of heart damage among the vaccinated appears to be increasing over time since they received the Covid mRNA injection.

Further, the data shows that COVID-19 itself had no impact on the risks.

The exposure to the virus is the same in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts.

Both cohorts comprise millions of individual patients.

