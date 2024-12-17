One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 16, 2024

A former top government official has warned the public that the vast majority of parents have “systematically poisoned their children” by injecting them with “vaccines.”

The warning was issued by Catherine Austin Fitts who served in President George H.W. Bush’s administration as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing (HUD).

Fitts is an American investment banker who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co.

In a new interview with CHD TV, Fitts has blown the whistle on a scheme between pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and health officials to make huge profits from pushing “vaccines” onto the public.

Fitts argues that doctors and health officials “are financially complicit in [the] murder” of millions of people who have been killed by the Covid mRNA injections and other so-called “vaccines.”

“What happens when 70% of the parents in America discover that they have systematically poisoned their children [with ‘vaccines’]?” Fitts asserts.

“[And] if you look at…how much money [doctors have] made from vaccines…they are financially complicit in murder.”

Fitts continues by describing the “chief political challenges” now facing America as members of the public increasingly realized they we pushed into being “poisoned.”

Fitts also notes that while parents have been lied to by doctors, the doctors themselves are guilty of “murder” due to their pushing “vaccines” on kids.

“One of the chief political challenges [is] what happens when 70% of the parents in America discover that they have systematically poisoned their children [with vaccines]?” Fitts asks rhetorically.

“How do they get over that?

“How do you help them get over that?…

“How do you get 70% of the parents in America to look in the mirror and say I’m the patsy?

“And because I’m the patsy, I poisoned my children.”

Fitts goes on to note: “I think [doctors have] profited [off ‘vaccines’].

“If you look at [pediatrician] Paul Thomas’ study, how much money they’ve made from vaccines, I think you’re talking about people, who, they’re not just stupid, they’re not just brainwashed, they are financially complicit in murder.”

WATCH:

The red alert from Fitts follows a similar warning from world-renowned data expert Ed Dowd.

Dowd is sounding the alarm after uncovering evidence that reveals excess deaths are continuing to skyrocket in children who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

According to an alarming warning from leading Wall Street data analyst Ed Dowd, excess child deaths are still accelerating and show no sign of slowing down.

Dowd is a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm BlackRock and is considered one of America’s leading data experts.

Through his expert analysis of insurance industry data, Dowd has become a prominent figure in investigations into the impact of the global Covid vaccination campaign.

Dowd is currently a founding partner with Phinance Technologies a global macro alternative investment firm.

The team at Phinance, which includes a handful of high-level scientists, data analysts, and financial experts, has been investigating surges in deaths and injuries following the Covid “vaccine” rollout.

During a new interview on “The Jimmy Dore Show,” Dowd produced shocking data showing that excess child deaths are still surging higher, long after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were first released almost four years ago.

Dowd made the discovery while analyzing the official data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Dowd’s data shows that excess deaths for children aged one to fourteen have surged higher each year since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out in 2021.

According to Dowd, excess deaths for children in this age group spiked by a staggering 22% in 2023 – the last full year of data.

Dowd notes that this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

