“Speculative but plausible. Remember Giordano, the spook guy talking about “How to fake a pandemic?” - Dr. Mke Yeadon

Here are the modeled structures of the 3 components of anthrax toxin - don’t they look similar to the “spike protein”?



PREP Act declarations should be read as announcements of use of certain types of chemical-biological weapons of mass destruction. As my readers know, covid PREP Act declaration is currently active until Dec 31, 2024, but it will be for sure extended thereafter. Marburg and Ebola declarations are active until at least Dec 31, 2028…

There are several non-covid PREP Act declarations currently acive: These declarations are for influenza, zika, insecticides/nerve agents, anthrax and botulism toxin. They were updated/re-issued on Dec 23, 2022, however for all of these agents, the original declarations had been issued many years ago, starting around 2008…

This PREP Act declaration was originally issued in April 2017. Poisoning via chemical agents is a very plausible explanation of historical “pandemics” or “epidemics”.

