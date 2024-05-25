One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

EUA Countermeasures, government lies, and military involvement in the global killbox operation named “Covid Pandemic”.

“The EMA documents showed evidence that the EMA regulators had raised 100 major objections to the approval of the Pfizer product.

An example of an objection: Pfizer had provided no evidence they were making the spike protein.

And, we later learned they faked the Western Blots, an assay to characterize the spike protein. It was a computer-generated fake.”

