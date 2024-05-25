Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
EUA Countermeasures, government lies, and military involvement in the global killbox operation named “Covid Pandemic”.
“The EMA documents showed evidence that the EMA regulators had raised 100 major objections to the approval of the Pfizer product.
An example of an objection: Pfizer had provided no evidence they were making the spike protein.
And, we later learned they faked the Western Blots, an assay to characterize the spike protein. It was a computer-generated fake.”
I'm not clear on this - so, there is no such thing as a spike protein? What has caused all the damage in people? Is there then no shedding of the spike protein? What then caused my illness from exposure to recently vaxxed people?