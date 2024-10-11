One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

The term SIDS itself, according to Midwestern Doctor, is a euphemism used to cover up vaccine-related deaths.

One disturbing study found that two-thirds of infants who died of SIDS had been vaccinated with the DPT vaccine prior to death. Of those, 6.5% died within 12 hours of vaccination, 13% within 24 hours, and 26% within three days.

Dr. William Torch, the author of the study, concluded, “DPT vaccination may be a generally unrecognized major cause of sudden infant and early childhood death, and that the risks of immunization may outweigh its potential benefits.”

Midwestern Doctor claims there is a century of evidence to suggest vaccines cause SIDS, but the government has continuously worked to suppress such findings.

One of those efforts has been the removal of vaccine-related death classifications in the ICD system in 1979. This change made it impossible for doctors to officially attribute infant deaths to vaccines, further obscuring the true cause of SIDS.

"The children who died from SIDS and their parents deserve recognition and justice," says Midwestern Doctor.

"Infants cannot speak up for themselves. When you observe these vaccine injuries and the trauma they experience, it’s very apparent what happened."

