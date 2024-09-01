One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

September 1, 2024

A prominent Catholic bishop is raising the alarm over the “great damage to millions” that has been caused by the global mass Covid vaccination campaign.

Swiss Bishop Marian Eleganti said that people “were exposed to a great […] human experiment” when Covid mRNA injections were rolled out for public use.

During the interview with LifeSiteNews journalist Maike Hickson, Bishop Eleganti discussed a wide range of topics.

In particular, he raised concerns about how members of the general public were manipulated by world leaders and corporate elites during the pandemic.

The former auxiliary bishop of Chur in Switzerland said that he thought something was wrong with the “Covid pandemic” from the beginning.

He felt “that there must be a master plan behind” it to establish “a system of controlling [the people].”

The bishop said the Covid mRNA injections were “experimental.”

People who received the shots were exposed “to a great experiment, [a] human experiment,” he warned.

He stressed that the Covid shots “didn’t help, but they [did] great damage to many millions of persons.”

The bishop was also highly critical of the behavior of many in the Church hierarchy during the pandemic.

Eleganti argues that they acted “as if the Church would lose its supernatural faith.”

“How can you treat the Holy Eucharist as a […] contaminated thing?” he questioned.

Bishop Eleganti also criticized the removal of holy water from churches during the pandemic, as the sacramental is meant to protect the faithful from evil.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eleganti discussed the endless war in Ukraine.

The prelate said it is essential to see the war from both parties’ perspectives and not simply divide it into the “good” and the “bad” sides.

“There is a history and aggressive politics from the United States and NATO, which provoked this war,” Bishop Eleganti stated.

“And they wanted it from the beginning.

“I have never seen such a promotion of war by politics in Europe.”

“It’s really crazy.”

“And there are powerful people with [a lot of] money who have their own hidden agenda.”

The bishop stressed that people should turn towards God.

He called on citizens around the world to “pray that the Lord does not allow this catastrophe” of the war to escalate further.

