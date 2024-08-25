One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

German MEP Christine Anderson: “Its just the audacity with which they do this. They are elected officials and in the democracy they have to act on behalf of the people…

But that’s not happening anymore. They serve all kinds of interests, specially in the last three years they were pretty much serving the interest of Pharmaceutical companies coming up with this ridiculous mRNA shot calling it vaccine…

And they had no regard, no concern for the safety of the people they were injecting with that stuff by the millions and billions. That is a complete new quality of the atrocity that they reached at that point…

The most scary part of of this is that they seem to be reading all from the same script…

I’ve said it before and I will say it again. This whole “vaccination” campaign will go down into the medical books as the biggest medical scandal ever. And yeas, it will be known as the biggest crime to ever have been committed on mankind.”

