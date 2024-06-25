Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Wilson Sy has made a clear case for 2020 being a drug-induced pandemic rather than a viral one - solely due to the administration of Midazolam.
Similarly, it may be the case that excess deaths in other countries during 2020 might be due to a drug administered. My write-up combines this info with data on Remdesivir, Paxlovid, and Tamiflu.
This clearly illustrates the danger posed by institutional care rather than family or community care, and the danger posed by other medical interventions besides vaccines.
Wilson Sy clearly shows an agenda of geronticide - the involuntary euthanasia of the old and sick.
But this was confined to the UK since Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland had no Midazolam spike in 2020.
The correlation between Midazolam doses and excess death reached 99% in 2020!
So were they only interested in culling the old and sick?
The toxicity of mRNA vaccines suggests that the cull extends further.
Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into COVID-19 vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.
Early on, when I was arguing with friends about the whole thing of “people dying all around them”, I pointed out that the ones dying were in hospitals and nursing homes. People weren’t dying at home or dropping dead on the street. There weren’t carts with dead covid cases being collected the way it’s depicted in history books. It was so obvious to me yet others were oblivious to it. Even still, I didn’t know back then half of what I’ve learned since.
"But this was confined to the UK since Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland had no Midazolam spike in 2020."
This is incorrect. Should be This was confined to England. Wales, Scotland and NI are part of the UK.