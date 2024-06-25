One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Craig Paardekooper

Wilson Sy has made a clear case for 2020 being a drug-induced pandemic rather than a viral one - solely due to the administration of Midazolam.

Similarly, it may be the case that excess deaths in other countries during 2020 might be due to a drug administered. My write-up combines this info with data on Remdesivir, Paxlovid, and Tamiflu.

This clearly illustrates the danger posed by institutional care rather than family or community care, and the danger posed by other medical interventions besides vaccines.

Wilson Sy clearly shows an agenda of geronticide - the involuntary euthanasia of the old and sick.

But this was confined to the UK since Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland had no Midazolam spike in 2020.

The correlation between Midazolam doses and excess death reached 99% in 2020!

So were they only interested in culling the old and sick?

The toxicity of mRNA vaccines suggests that the cull extends further.

Download PDF

Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into COVID-19 vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.

Share

Related articles: