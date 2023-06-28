Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Just_Henry
Jun 28, 2023

A bad flu weaponized to affect political change and to convince 70%+ of the population to self-administer the actual bioweapon💀

James Mangano
Jun 28, 2023

You said "short report" but it's the most important information that everyone worldwide needs to know ASAP. Thank you!!!

"But understand this, that in the last days, there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people." 2 Timothy 3:1-5

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16

