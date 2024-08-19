One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

August 19, 2024

A major study by leading Scandinavian researchers has confirmed that Pfizer distributed dangerous “bad batches” of the pharmaceutical giant’s Covid mRNA shots for public use.

The study was launched after a previous Danish study in 2023 found that recipients of Pfizer’s mRNA injections suffered high rates of side effects and mortality.

The new study, led by physician-scientist Dr. Vibeke Manniche and prominent University of Copenhagen cardiologist Professor Peter Riis Hansen, sought to identify the source of the surge in serious adverse events and deaths recorded in Denmark and Sweden.

The findings were published in the MDPI medical journal.

The team of four collaborating researchers sought to confirm previous findings from the 2023 Danish study in an independent data set by analyzing publicly available records of suspected adverse events.

They analyzed official government data from the Swedish Medical Products Agency.

They obtained 57,000 records from the populations of Sweden and Denmark spanning 3 years of reports.

The nationwide Danish study from 2023 found an unexpected batch-dependent safety signal for Pfizer’s Covid mRNA shot.

The findings suggested that people had received “bad batches” of the injections.

However, the study was unable to confirm the bad batch theory.

The new study led by Dr.Manniche sought to confirm the findings from the previous study by comparing batch-dependent rates of suspected adverse events (SAEs).

Those SAEs were reported to national authorities in Denmark and Sweden.

The two nations share a database for such reports which serves as an equivalent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The researchers analyzed SAEs and vaccine batch data from national authorities in Denmark and Sweden.

The investigators then analyzed the relationship between the number of vaccine doses and SAEs per batch.

They also compared SAE rates and severities for batches that were shared between the two countries.

Analysis of Swedish data found that reports of side effects were distributed between batches of vaccines that showed 3 very different side effect profiles.

This reveals that batches of the Covid shots recorded surging side effects in Denmark that were also confirmed in Sweden’s data.

The same pattern has also been reported in an independent study from the Czech Republic published in June 2024 (Fürst et al., 2024).

This is highly irregular as a medical product should present a single side effect profile, not 3 different ones.

A second important aspect of this research is that the Swedish data shows a large degree of side effects underreporting.

Experts warn that it is a major red flag when side effects are not being reported, particularly from health professionals.

According to Associate Professor Jonathan Gilthorpe, who was part of the new study team, the findings “reveal serious concerns about vaccine safety.”

“The purpose of an adverse event reporting system is in the early identification of side effects associated with a medical product, particularly serious side effects,” Gilthorpe notes.

“In the case of BNT162b2 [Pfizer’s Covid shot] and other COVID-19 vaccines, for some reason, this did not happen, and safety signals were missed.

“Our findings show that the official reports reveal serious concerns about vaccine safety, which have not been properly addressed.

“Evidence suggests that the official data we were provided with has not been analyzed for batch-dependent safety signals.”

The new study also exposes that the large majority (75%) of reported side effects affected women.

This discovery also supports other recent studies analyzing adverse event data and coming to similar conclusions.

According to another one of the study’s authors, statistician Max Schmeling:

“There could be several reasons for such an observed gender difference.

“But whatever the reason, it is a safety signal that should have been scrutinized by the authorities.”

The batch-dependent safety signal observed in Denmark and now confirmed in Sweden revealed that Pfizer dispatched dangerous batches of its BNT162b2 Covid shots.

The new study confirms that the “bad batches” were different from other injections and appear to have caused a high rate of adverse events.

The researchers are calling for authorities to further investigate how and why dangerous batches of the injections were rolled out for public use.

The research showed that in both Sweden and Denmark, the likelihood of experiencing side effects after Pfizer’s Covid shots depended largely on which batch of the product the person received.

However, side effects and mortality rates remained high, suggesting many of the dozes issued were from dangerous batches.

According to the authors:

“The current validation by Swedish data of the batch-dependent safety signal reported from Denmark adds weight to the hypothesis that early commercial BNT162b2 vaccine batches may have differed from the latter batches and that batch-level product quality surveillance and pharmacovigilance may have been suboptimal during the BNT162b2 vaccine roll-out.”

Dr. Vibeke Manniche went on the record to state:

“With this new study, we have been able to confirm a major safety issue with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Swedish data shows that this was not just a phenomenon in Denmark, as our earlier study has shown, but likely to be a widespread problem.”

According to Dr. Manniche, such large differences in adverse event reports, related to specific batches of a medical product, would normally have led to safety reviews and product recalls.

However, these signals were ignored by government health officials, raising deeper concerns.

The researchers have confirmed are now further investigating the soaring mortality rates associated with the Covid shots and expect to publish their findings later this year.

