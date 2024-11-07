One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 7, 2024

The researchers behind a major new peer-reviewed study are calling for an immediate ban on Covid mRNA “vaccines” after linking the injection to surges in deadly blood clots.

The team of leading American researchers, led by independent researcher Claire Rogers, sought to investigate spikes in cases of cerebral thrombosis – a potentially fatal blood clot in the brain.

The peer-reviewed study, titled “COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes,” was just published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

Rogers collaborated with renowned experts from The Wellness Company and The McCullough Foundation for the study.

Among the team was celebrated cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

During the study, the researchers collected official U.S. government data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

They also accessed data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database from January 1, 1990 to December 31, 2023.

CTE AEs (cerebral thromboembolism adverse events) after Covid mRNA injections were compared to those after influenza shots and after all other vaccines using proportional reporting ratio (PRR) analysis by time.

They found that brain clots (cerebral thromboembolism adverse events) are 112,000% more likely to occur after receiving a Covid mRNA “vaccine” than an influenza shot.

When comparing Covid shots to all other vaccines combined, the likelihood is 20,700% higher.

After Covid mRNA vaccination, there were 5,137 reported cases of cerebral thromboembolism in just 3 years (36 months).

For influenza vaccines over the past 34 years (408 months), there were only 52 reported cases.

The researchers concluded by calling for all Covi mRNA shots to be pulled from the market, globally.

In the “Conclusions” section of the study’s paper, the researchers wrote:

“There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines.

“An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”

This is not the first study to link Covid shots to surges in brain damage, however.

As Slay News reported in June, a major study concluded that Covid mRNA shots cause brain damage and trigger multiple issues with cognition.

A team of top researchers in South Korea analyzed the electronic health records of 4.3 million individuals in Seoul.

The findings of the study were published in the MedRxiv Journal.

What the study uncovered was alarming.

The researchers compared the rates of various new medical conditions in Covid mRNA-vaccinated versus unvaccinated groups over three months.

The study revealed that those who had received mRNA injections experienced the following:

• A 68% rise in depression

• A 44% surge in anxiety and related disorders

• A 93.4% increase in sleep disorders

• A staggering 138% jump in mild cognitive impairment

• A 23% rise in Alzheimer’s disease

Leading American critical care physician Dr. Pierre Kory warns that a growing number of patients are suffering from cognitive impairment after receiving the injections.

“In my practice of treating vaccine injuries, one of the three most common symptoms I see is brain fog,” Kory notes.

“So many of my patients had been in the prime of their lives, can now barely function, have significant cognitive impairment, and need a lot of help from our nurses to carry out their treatment plans.

“I never imagined I would see any of this in people far younger than me, and instead, I see it every day.

“I bear witness to an immense amount of suffering on a daily basis that is hard to put into words.”

