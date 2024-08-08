One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Ms. Hansen spent her life ridiculing vaccine safety activists, and actively lobbied to have unvaxxed kids banned from schools, before and after the pandemic, with initiatives such as the 2013 "No Jab, No Play" Campaign.

She was known for bullying parents who challenged the childhood shot schedule and adults who questioned the testing of the emergency mRNA shots, calling them "hysterical drama queens" who are threatening to kill the "vulnerable" in society.

She also produced the 2021 documentary "Big Shots: Anti-Vaxxers Exposed" which harassed RFK Jr's Children Defense Fund and Del Big Tree's film Vaxxed for their unwavering commitment to reveal the dangerous side effects from v*ccines.

Before taking her 1st Pfizer shot, Ms. Hansen worked to ban a group raising attention to adverse reactions and called a women whose father-in-law had been hospitalized a fake story. Tragically she said she knew the mRNA shots needed to be questioned and properly tested because it was brand new, but she labelled real inquiry as medical misinfo.

Would she be alive today if she had listened to the warnings? RIP

