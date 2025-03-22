One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

From a new episode of the show SLOBODI:

Srećko Šorli and Academician Krešimir Pavelić. Analysis of 37 countries shows that excess mortality correlates with vaccination rates.

Advocates of vaccination defend themselves and say that excess mortality correlates with waves of infection.

But the vaccinated should be protected and mortality after vaccination should then be lower, not higher.

The thesis that the vaccine saved 14 million lives does not hold water at all, there are no valid mathematical calculations with real data, but estimates based on models are used.

When the authors of such studies are pointed out to the shortcomings, they do not react at all and refuse any communication.

The scientific journal "The Lancet" has twice published papers saying that the C19 vaccine saved millions of lives.

Physicist Srećko Šorli denied both papers with his own papers that were also peer-reviewed.

As this is the main reference cited by those who pushed for vaccination against C19, these papers carry exceptional weight.

