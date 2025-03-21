MUST-WATCH: Dr. Yeadon Explains Why the So-called Covid-19 Vaccines Were "DELIBERATELY DESIGNED... To Injure, Kill and Reduce Fertility."
"The people designing these... knew these things were going to happen, and that's why I say it's intentional."
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientific officer at Pfizer, explains why the so-called Covid-19 vaccines were "deliberately designed... to injure, kill and reduce fertility."
"This is an allegation I've been making for around three and a half years... If I was wrong, I would have expected the drug companies whose products I am maligning to have... secured a court injunction to stop me repeating these allegations."
"I wish I didn't have to communicate this information, but there is no possibility that the people involved in designing these products did not know that they would have the effects that I predicted, and that so many people have actually experienced."
Dr Yeadon, you have been a stalwart informer to the public. Nobody has stood as consistently and clearly as you have stating what many of us know is true but what many refuse to voice. Thank you for going out on a limb for humanity. With awareness, these criminals will not have any power. May all good things come to you.
Then, with all the evidence about and against vaccination are they still encouraging that humans get vaccinated