One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This sums up the depopulation/currency reset plan that is the CORE of why/who implemented the COVID scam.

"The same people who...control the global money supply are the same people who are running this operation...It's a bureaucratic mass murder."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes for Leslie Manookian of the Health Freedom Defense Fund why the COVID scamdemic/world-scale genocide is taking place, boiling the purpose down to a grand financial plan that allows for currency resets while simultaneously bailing out flailing governments that are broke AF.

While many "awake" people have come to this conclusion, Latypova puts together the why/who picture particularly succinctly: "The same people who ultimately control the global money supply are the same people who are running this operation," she says. The retired pharma executive adds, "this all comes down to the fact that we need to reset from the dollar as the global currency to a CBDC [i.e., a] digital global token; that process involves reducing the money supply. So...just like in a storm, you need to take down your sails, with this reset,] you need to take down how many heads [humans] you have."

Latypova goes on to say:

"It's a bureaucratic mass murder. They don't care who dies. Mostly, they care about the Western world. So that's why they were...focused on pushing the vaccine...especially onto the Western populations; because those are the biggest bang for the buck. The Africans—they don't care; each head there is, like, $4,000. Each head in the western world is a million or more. So they're going where there's the biggest bang; again, they're bureaucrats. Think of the Nazis who were interviewed and said, 'Well, we were just crunching the numbers, and we needed certain accounting to work."

Full Video

Share

Related articles: