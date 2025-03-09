Sasha Latypova: "They're Completely Intentional About Killing the People"
Retired pharma R&D executive describes why the COVID Scamdemic/World-Scale Genocide is taking place
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
This sums up the depopulation/currency reset plan that is the CORE of why/who implemented the COVID scam.
"The same people who...control the global money supply are the same people who are running this operation...It's a bureaucratic mass murder."
Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes for Leslie Manookian of the Health Freedom Defense Fund why the COVID scamdemic/world-scale genocide is taking place, boiling the purpose down to a grand financial plan that allows for currency resets while simultaneously bailing out flailing governments that are broke AF.
While many "awake" people have come to this conclusion, Latypova puts together the why/who picture particularly succinctly: "The same people who ultimately control the global money supply are the same people who are running this operation," she says. The retired pharma executive adds, "this all comes down to the fact that we need to reset from the dollar as the global currency to a CBDC [i.e., a] digital global token; that process involves reducing the money supply. So...just like in a storm, you need to take down your sails, with this reset,] you need to take down how many heads [humans] you have."
Latypova goes on to say:
"It's a bureaucratic mass murder. They don't care who dies. Mostly, they care about the Western world. So that's why they were...focused on pushing the vaccine...especially onto the Western populations; because those are the biggest bang for the buck. The Africans—they don't care; each head there is, like, $4,000. Each head in the western world is a million or more. So they're going where there's the biggest bang; again, they're bureaucrats. Think of the Nazis who were interviewed and said, 'Well, we were just crunching the numbers, and we needed certain accounting to work."
Related articles:
They keep on pushing the jabs here in the UK. Nothing is learnt.
The neo-malthusians, tirelessly scheming in the shadows to establish a global government under a technocratic elite, kneel daily in prayer...
Our Technocrat, who art in Cyberspace,
Hallowed be thy Blockchain,
Thy CBDC come,
Thy will be done,
In digital wallets and ATMS.
Give us this day our daily UBI tokens,
And ‘forgive‘ us our cash transactions,
As we 'forgive‘ those who use them.
Lead us not into financial freedom,
But deliver us from privacy.
For thine is the algorithm, the power, and the control,
Forever and ever,
AWEF