“WHO had spent almost 20 years investigating [fertility-regulating vaccines] from 1972 to 1992,” denoted OBGYN/Gynecologist Dr. Wahome Ngare.

“And the first time it [fertility-regulating shots] appears is in 1993 in South America. They could clandestinely sterilize women without telling them that the injection they are giving them is not the normal tetanus but rather fertility-regulating tetanus that they had produced — very evil,” he expressed.

The impact has been devastating for those hoping to give birth to a child.

“If women have been given these [fertility-regulating tetanus] vaccines, [there] is an increase in idiopathic infertility where you have a normal man and a normal woman. You investigate them for infertility. They are totally normal, but they won’t conceive a child.”

Learn more about the harrowing story of the WHO’s involvement in the sterilization of millions of women in Africa without their knowledge or consent in the documentary Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda.

