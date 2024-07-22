One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In 1991, a globalist think tank called the 'Club of Rome' released a document titled 'The First Global Revolution', in which "global warming" was announced as the new pretext to wage war on humanity, under the guise of "saving the planet"—as detailed in a must-watch documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'

Key excerpts from 'The First Global Revolution':

"The need for enemies seems to be a common historical factor. States have striven to overcome domestic failure and internal contradictions by designating external enemies. The scapegoat practice is as old as mankind itself. When things become too difficult at home, divert attention by adventure abroad. Bring the divided nation together to face an outside enemy, either a real one or else one invented for the purpose."

"The sudden absence of traditional adversaries has left governments and public opinion with a great void. New enemies, therefore, have to be identified."

"In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself."

Source: wideawakemedia

