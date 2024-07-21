One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Horrifying...

Journalist: "I literally just came from a meeting with a mother whose 18-year-old son has just been diagnosed with pericarditis and myocarditis and his cardiologist has told him he now has the heart of a 60-year-old.

And of course, he had to get the shots to go to university and participate in his sport.

Just last week I was at my local golf club and I was chatting with one of the staff that work there. She was telling me that she routinely now has to go for cardiac exams because no fewer than 4 girls that she knows, that she plays hockey with at the university level have all been diagnosed with myocarditis following the shots and I'm told they can no longer play collegiate level sports.

All of them were forced to take these shots to go to school.

So I'm wondering are we sitting on top of a bubble of potential future deaths from all of these young people who are now being diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis and vasculitis as a result of these shots."

