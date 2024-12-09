One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Sense Receptor

"Even 2-year-olds [are having] heart attacks. [It] was one thing when the teenagers were having them...[but] it's now 2-year-olds. Heart attacks. Heart attacks in 2-year-olds...courtesy of the clot shots."

On a recent episode of the Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast with Tony Lohnes cadiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis and comprehensive physician Dr. Chris Shoemaker discuss what the COVID bioweapon injections (my term) are doing to young children, and even infants. Shoemaker, for example, notes that the "clot shots" (his term) are causing heart attacks in 2-year-olds.

Shoemaker asks Makis if he agrees that the injections are "destroying [young people's] immune system[s] by giving [them] the most toxic hyper-immune agent you could possibly give, [disallowing them] the opportunity to develop natural immunity as they should."

Makis agrees, noting that is "Absolutely correct."

"It destroys their immune system," Makis says of the injections. "It predisposes them to a higher risk of cancer. I'm starting to see those cases. And then we have the sudden deaths. We have the sudden deaths of children like Sean Hartman."

(For reference, Sean Hartman was a 17-year-old boy in Ontario who was killed by a COVID injection after he was required to take it to play hockey.)

"Even 2-year-olds [are having] heart attacks," Shoemaker says. "[It] was one thing when the teenagers were having them, William, and it's now 2-year-olds. Heart attacks. Heart attacks in 2-year-olds.

"It's unbelievable," Makis responds. "Things we've never seen before. I'm sure, Dr. Shoemaker, you've never seen these kinds of situations before, heart attacks in kids, strokes in young kids. I've never seen that."

Shoemaker adds:

"[They're] thrombotic strokes. I mean, you could always have a stroke if you have a vascular anomaly in your brain and as a 25-year-old, extremely rarely you might have what might be called a stroke, but it's really a genetic predisposition. Normal genetically and normal vascular people who are 27 do not have strokes, but they are now. They're having [them] courtesy of the clot shots."

Full Video

Dr. James Thorp, OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains the devastating consequences of COVID vaccination:

Share

Related articles: