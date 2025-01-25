One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman January 24, 2025

A new peer-reviewed study has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” deliver deadly toxic material directly into vital organs, including the heart.

Covid injections use lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver the mRNA in the “vaccine” to the body’s cells.

The “safe and effective” crowd has long insisted that the dangerous LNPs remain in the injection site and don’t move around the body.

LNPs are considered dangerous toxins that can trigger deadly diseases if they spread through the body and infiltrate organs.

However, according to a damning new paper published in Nature Biotechnology, the LNPs circulate throughout the entire body and reach vital organs.

The researchers found that the LNPs enter the tissue of the heart and are the likely cause of the global surge in heart failure and cardiac arrests.

The findings “suggest a potential mechanism by which LNP-based mRNA vaccines could contribute to the reported cardiac complications,” including myocarditis, the study authors wrote.

The study was conducted by a team of top biotech researchers and medical experts in Germany.

The large team was led by Jie Luo, Muge Molbay, Ying Chen, Izabela Horvath, Karoline Kadletz, Benjamin Kick, and Shan Zhao of the Institute for Intelligent Biotechnologies (iBIO) at the Helmholtz Center Munich in Neuherberg, Germany.

Now published in one of the top scientific journals, the study’s findings contradict claims by public health officials, corporate media outlets, and scientists during the Covid “vaccine” rollouts.

Those “experts” insisted that the LNPs were safe because they traveled only to specific targeted sites in the body.

The authors said there is no existing adequate technology to trace where nanocarriers such as LNPs end up in the body after they are administered via intramuscular injection — especially for medication like vaccines, which contain low doses of the particles.

In this study, authors developed an experimental technology to trace where different carriers of nanoparticles, including LNPs, end up in the body after intramuscular injection.

hey tested the technology in mice.

The researchers found that even at extremely low doses, LNPs carrying the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mRNA reached vital organs.

Traces of LNPs from the “vaccines” were found in the heart tissue and caused cellular or tissue changes.

Responding to the study, top epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation administrator Nicolas Hulscher wrote on Substack:

“COVID-19 mRNA injection LNPs systemically circulate and are taken up into vital organ systems resulting in body-wide toxic Spike protein production.”

According to the study, there are over 30 new drugs — including genome editing tools, mRNA, and protein drugs — approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency to treat disease.

However, drug developers face a major challenge in the clinical application of these tools — how to ensure that the drugs reach only the cells they are targeting.

To target specific cells, the drugs use “nanocarriers” which are tiny particles that can carry a drug throughout the body.

They are selected for their differential abilities to target particular cell types.

There are several different types of nanocarriers, including liposomes, viral vectors, and LNPs, which were used in the Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

Nanocarriers are designed with a coating to make them stable and help them reach their target cells.

However, when they are introduced into the body, they change in ways that make their intended functionality more unpredictable.

The researchers set out to develop a technology, called “Single Cell Precision Nanocarrier Identification.”

The technology was designed to map and quantify where nanocarriers injected into a mouse ended up.

Their technology uses machine learning to analyze image data — making it possible to precisely quantify where the nanoparticles go at the organ, tissue, and single-cell level across the entire body.

They specifically designed it to measure the low doses of the medications that are usually present in vaccines.

Then they tested it on several different new types of drugs and were able to successfully identify where the nanoparticles went across a mouse’s entire body.

After an LNP containing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mRNA was injected into the muscle, the researchers detected the mRNA and spike protein in the mice’s liver, spleen, lungs, heart, head, and kidneys.

Their findings have “direct implications for clinical translation” of the drugs, they said.

“Our finding of changes in the expression of immune and vascular proteins in heart tissue after LNP spike mRNA delivery aligns with reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in a subset of individuals who received mRNA vaccines,” they wrote.

The study adds to the growing body of evidence proving that Covid mRNA injections cause myocarditis and pericarditis.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart muscle and surrounding tissue.

They restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and cause blood clots, strokes, heart failure, cardiac arrest, and sudden death.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are considered silent killers as they often go undetected until it’s too late when a person suffers a side effect, such as a cardiac arrest.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are recognized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as side effects of the Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As of December 27, 2024, 27,357 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis had been reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S.

20,846 cases were attributed to Pfizer, 5,952 cases to Moderna, and 482 cases to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The major limitation of the Single Cell Precision Nanocarrier Identification technology is that it cannot be used in living subjects.

That means there is still no way to effectively track where LNPs go in living humans.

The study’s authors said further research is needed to determine whether similar effects occur in humans and whether the molecular changes they found across the mice’s bodies are linked to clinical symptoms.

Commenting on the authors’ statement that the likely similar effects on humans should be explored in future work, Hulscher said:

“Biodistribution studies should have been performed BEFORE mass ‘vaccination’ of the entire world’s population.”

He called for the “invasive gene therapy injections” to be pulled from the market immediately.

The alarming findings from the study come after A renowned scientist recently raised the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

As Slay News reported, Dr. Kevin McKernan, a genomics scientist with 25 years of experience in his field, made the discovery during experiments in his Boston lab.

McKernan gene-sequenced a cancerous tumor, matching the genetic sequence to Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injection.

The discovery is being hailed as definitive proof that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer.

“We’re in the stage where we’re scanning through tumors to look for integration events and looking for evidence of this in cancer biopsies,” McKernan said.

“And we can find them now.”

“They found one that had really high spike [protein] sent to us for sequencing.

“And we can find components of Pfizer’s vaccines inside this thing a year after vaccination.”

Independent vaccine investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. highlighted McKernan’s discovery in a recent interview.

“When Kevin McKernan gene-sequenced the tumor […] and matched the genetic sequence to the Pfizer vaccine, it’s freaking over. It’s over,” Beaudoin explained.

The SV40 promoter is a DNA sequence derived from the Simian Virus 40 that enhances gene expression in eukaryotic cells by driving the transcription of genes placed under its control.

A growing number of leading experts have warned that SV40 is causing cancers to surge among the Covid-vaccinated.

SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas, and cancers of the brain and bone.

“There’s no question [the COVID mRNA injections are causing cancer],” Beaudoin warned.

“There’s no question. And Kevin proved it,” he added.

