By Frank Bergman January 11, 2025

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

Dr. Kevin McKernan, a genomics scientist with 25 years of experience in his field, made the discovery during experiments in his Boston lab.

McKernan gene-sequenced a cancerous tumor, matching the genetic sequence to Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injection.

The discovery is being hailed as definitive proof that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer.

“We’re in the stage where we’re scanning through tumors to look for integration events and looking for evidence of this in cancer biopsies,” McKernan said.

“And we can find them now.”

“They found one that had really high spike [protein] sent to us for sequencing.

“And we can find components of Pfizer’s vaccines inside this thing a year after vaccination.”

Independent vaccine investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. highlighted McKernan’s discovery in a recent interview.

“When Kevin McKernan gene-sequenced the tumor […] and matched the genetic sequence to the Pfizer vaccine, it’s freaking over. It’s over,” Beaudoin explained.

“Kevin is the one who found the simian virus 40 promoter [in the mRNA COVID-injection vials], which is a little plasmid.

“He found DNA contamination in the Pfizer vaccines,” Beaudoin says.

“This was corroborated by Philip Buckhaults down in North Carolina and people in Canada and Europe.

“It is now known the SV40 is in there [the mRNA COVID-injection vials].”

The SV40 promoter is a DNA sequence derived from the Simian Virus 40 that enhances gene expression in eukaryotic cells by driving the transcription of genes placed under its control.

A growing number of leading experts have warned that SV40 is causing cancers to surge among the Covid-vaccinated.

SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas, and cancers of the brain and bone.

In 2002, The Lancet published evidence linking polio vaccines contaminated with SV40 to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

According to the authors, the vaccine may be responsible for up to 50% of the 55,000 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases diagnosed each year.

“There are two aspects of the turbo cancer [caused by the COVID injections],” Beaudoin goes on to say.

“One is the fact that the incidence rate of cancer is higher.

“There are more cancers in general in people, and there are more cancers in an individual person that are…being caused.

“But a second thing is that they’re growing much faster than they ever have.

“That’s different. They haven’t seen anything like this.”

“There’s no question [the COVID mRNA injections are causing cancer],” he added.

“And Kevin proved it. He gene sequenced it. It’s from the vaccine.

“And with the data, I have…lymph node cancer is at 400% of normal in Massachusetts. That’s the biggest one,” Beaudoin added.

“And the other big one is bone marrow cancer….

“But blood-forming organs or your lymph nodes and your marrow, they [get] attacked and they’re dysregulated and they’re producing wacky cells that multiply, basically.”

“The SV40 is known to be meaning it causes cancers.”

“I also found out that it’s also, cancers in general are angiogenic, meaning they create blood vessels to feed whatever tumors created as the cancer,” he added.

“But you can’t grow something really fast without angiogenesis.

“You need a blood supply to it.

“It can’t just absorb the nutrients from the surrounding tissue and grow that fast. Okay.

“And, yes, angiogenesis occurs in cancer anyway, but not to this rate.

“And I showed that by showing, uh, it’s also occurring with lipomas, which are fatty tumors, which are benign.”

“They’re not malignant cancers,” Beaudoin noted.

“Those are also growing really fast and something called granulation tissue, which occurs in wound repair.

“So granulation tissue is growing wicked fast, and I show a couple of really ugly pictures of, um, tissue popping out the injection sites on both deltoids.

“92-year-old woman, within 5 months, those things grew, um, 4 centimeters by 1 4 centimeters around and 1 centimeter thick on the outside of her arm.”

“They grew out of a hole in her arms at the injection site to these massive tumors.

“They’re not tumors that are granulations.

“And they were at the injection site. Now what causes that?

“The SV40 is involved in angiogenesis as well as oncogenesis.”

“There’s no question. And Kevin proved it.”

