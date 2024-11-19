HORRIFIC: Four Kids Lost Their Father to a Heart Attack. Their Turbo Cancer-stricken Mom Died Months Later
Both parents were mandated COVID-19 vaccines.
By Dr. William Makis Global Research, November 14, 2024 COVID Intel
Below is an excerpt from an article published by TODAY on November 8:
Elaine and Scott Conley died only seven months apart, leaving behind four children. Now, their community of Topsfield, Massachusetts,wants to give the kids a brighter future.
“It’s unfathomable … and so horrific,” Elaine’s sister Diane Fucci, 58, tells TODAY.com.
Elaine, 52, died on October 26, 2024, more than a year after she was diagnosed with leukemia. Her death came approximately seven months after her husband Scott, 52, died of a heart attack on March 15, 2024.
Elaine, an occupational therapist and Scott, 52, a detective with the Chelsea Police Department, shared four children: Twins Aidan and Max, 19, Keira, 15, and Shea, 11.
According to Fucci, Elaine was the “fun and easy” sister who loved animals.
“She was the baby of five … as a kid she had hamsters and mice,” she says, adding that in childhood, “We could get Elaine to do anything we wanted — if as you timed her doing it.”
Click here to read the full article.
My Take…
Both parents were in COVID-19 vaccine-mandated professions.
These mandates are wiping out entire families. .
Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Governor General’s Medal, University of Toronto Scholar. Author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications.
People have to say no to experimental products rolled at warp speed, to be tested out on the population. That has to be the line in the sand. Mustn’t do it to keep your job, or any other reason. After some time, the mandates lifted & exemptions were once again being recognized & upheld. The government does not care about anyone’s health or safety. Never has, never will. We all have to have our own discernment & a sense of self preservation. Not go along to get along attitude. It was a test on many levels, wasn’t it? I feel so bad for their children. And it’s so tragic all the way around. Prayers for this family. And Do Not Comply with government mandates. Ever! Fight for your sovereignty like your life depends on it. It does! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Horrific and heartbreaking