By Dr. William Makis Global Research, November 14, 2024 COVID Intel

Below is an excerpt from an article published by TODAY on November 8:

Elaine and Scott Conley died only seven months apart, leaving behind four children. Now, their community of Topsfield, Massachusetts,wants to give the kids a brighter future.

“It’s unfathomable … and so horrific,” Elaine’s sister Diane Fucci, 58, tells TODAY.com.

Elaine, 52, died on October 26, 2024, more than a year after she was diagnosed with leukemia. Her death came approximately seven months after her husband Scott, 52, died of a heart attack on March 15, 2024.

Elaine, an occupational therapist and Scott, 52, a detective with the Chelsea Police Department, shared four children: Twins Aidan and Max, 19, Keira, 15, and Shea, 11.

According to Fucci, Elaine was the “fun and easy” sister who loved animals.

“She was the baby of five … as a kid she had hamsters and mice,” she says, adding that in childhood, “We could get Elaine to do anything we wanted — if as you timed her doing it.”

Click here to read the full article.

My Take…

Both parents were in COVID-19 vaccine-mandated professions.

These mandates are wiping out entire families. .

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Governor General’s Medal, University of Toronto Scholar. Author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications.

