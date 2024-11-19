One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 18, 2024

A heavily censored study has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for surges in sudden deaths and deadly diseases.

The study has finally been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal after facing numerous censorship efforts that prevented the explosive findings from being made public.

A damning study has revealed that autopsy data shows Covid mRNA shots have overwhelmingly contributed to all-cause deaths around the world.

The bombshell study found that Covid shots are “directly” linked to a staggering 73.9% of all deaths.

The research team behind the study was made up of some of America’s leading oncologists, cardiologists, doctors, and scientists, including:

Nicolas Hulscher

Paul E. Alexander

Richard Amerling

Heather Gessling

Roger Hodkinson

William Makis

Harvey A. Risch

Mark Trozzi

Peter A. McCullough

The study found that 73.9% of all deaths were “directly due to or significantly contributed to” by Covid mRNA injections.

The autopsy data exposes a direct link “between COVID-19 vaccination and death,” the researchers note in their study’s paper.

After being censored twice censored and blocked from public view, the peer-reviewed study has now been published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

The study was previously censored after it was published in journals such as The Lancet and Forensic Science International, owned by Elsevier.

The latest release of the Dr. McCullough-led study identifies 678 studies.

With a mean age of death at age 70.4 years, the cardiovascular system was the most implicated organ system among cases.

This was followed by hematological (17%), respiratory (11%), and multiple organ systems (7%).

In 21 cases, three or more organ systems were affected by the Covid “vaccines.”

The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days, suggesting temporal association.

Most deaths occurred within a week from the last vaccine administration.

A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as “directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination,” the study confirmed.

Of those vaccine-induced deaths, the primary causes of death include:

Sudden cardiac death (35%)

Pulmonary embolism (12.5%)

Myocardial infarction (12%)

VITT (7.9%)

Myocarditis (7.1%)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%)

Cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%)

This study has finally been published amid a recent wave of bombshell evidence related to Covid vaccines.

Last week, Dr. McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.

McCullough raised the alarm in a new interview while revealing the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.

The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.

“It invades the heart,” he continues.

“It causes brain and heart damage.

“It invades the bone marrow.

“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”

“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”

He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.

“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

WATCH:

Meanwhile, a group of leading cardiologists in New Zealand has just revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with a deadly “cardiotoxin” which has been identified as the sole cause of surging heart failure and sudden cardiac arrest deaths around the world, as Slay News previously reported.

The explosive revelation was announced during a cardiology meeting in Auckland, New Zealand.

The nation’s most respected heart specialists discovered that the spike protein generated by Covid mRNA injections is responsible for unprecedented spikes in heart failure, sudden deaths, and other deadly diseases.

As a result, New Zealand cardiologists are now recognizing Covid mRNA “vaccines” as a “cardiotoxin” – a substance that causes direct harm to the heart.

According to the cardiologists who made the admission, this toxic protein is the root cause of the alarming increase in heart-related illnesses and deaths.

Since the rollout of Covid mRNA shots in early 2021, heart failure has skyrocketed in both young and old patients.

Many healthcare professionals are now beginning to speak out about a growing public health crisis that the government and health authorities seem determined to ignore.

Source: slaynews.com

