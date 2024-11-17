One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 17, 2024

A group of leading cardiologists in New Zealand has revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with a deadly “cardiotoxin” which has been identified as the sole cause of surging heart failure and sudden cardiac arrest deaths around the world.

The explosive revelation was announced during a cardiology meeting in Auckland, New Zealand.

The nation’s most respected heart specialists discovered that the spike protein generated by Covid mRNA injections is responsible for unprecedented spikes in heart failure, sudden deaths, and other deadly diseases.

As a result, New Zealand cardiologists are now recognizing Covid mRNA “vaccines” as a “cardiotoxin” – a substance that causes direct harm to the heart.

According to the cardiologists who made the admission, this toxic protein is the root cause of the alarming increase in heart-related illnesses and deaths.

Since the rollout of Covid mRNA shots in early 2021, heart failure has skyrocketed in both young and old patients.

Many healthcare professionals are now beginning to speak out about a growing public health crisis that the government and health authorities seem determined to ignore.

According to various reports emerging from within New Zealand’s hospitals, the evidence of vaccine-related heart damage is overwhelming.

Cardiologists around the world are highlighting that the rise in heart disease cases — especially in younger, previously healthy individuals — corresponds directly with the introduction of the mRNA “vaccines.”

The surge is described as “unprecedented.”

Hospitals across New Zealand and now increasingly full of “young patients” suffering from conditions such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and other heart issues previously uncommon in this demographic, cardiologists warn.

As this reality becomes more widely understood, many doctors are growing increasingly concerned about the future health consequences for vaccinated individuals.

The admission comes as doctors, scientists, and medical experts continue to raise the alarm about the Covid injections.

In the United States, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has just issued a similar warning.

As Slay News reported, McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

McCullough raised the alarm in a new interview while revealing the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.

The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.

“It invades the heart,” he continues.

“It causes brain and heart damage.

“It invades the bone marrow.

“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”

“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”

He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.

“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

Meanwhile, the former vice president of a pharmaceutical giant has also just made similar allegations.

As Slay News reported, the former Pfizer executive, Dr. Mike Yeadon, has given an explosive testimony to expose the true motivations behind the company’s Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Yeadon is a professional research scientist with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology.

According to Yeadon, the Covid mRNA injections were “designed intentionally” as tools to depopulate the human race.

In addition, the doctor alleges that COVID-19 was fabricated as an illness in order to push the “vaccines” onto the public.

