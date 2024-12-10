One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Anybody aware of any stories like this one, describing "crystal-like fibers" coming out of a person's fingers and toes following a COVID injection?

This interview was posted by Children's Health Defense approximately a year ago. It features a woman named Margaret who describes her granddaughter developing "crystal-like fibers" coming out of her toes and fingers following at least one COVID injection.

"They're clear. They're crunchy. They're long like a hair, and they're in the cuticles of her toe. It then moved to all her fingers. And it was on her other toe also," Margaret says. Margaret notes that she herself has had Morgellons before, and seems to speculate that it may be related?

For reference, according to Grok: "Morgellons disease (MD) is a condition characterized by a variety of symptoms, most notably the presence of fibers or filamentous structures under or emerging from the skin." The disease apparently has an unknown etiology.

Grok also notes that a "2012 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that the condition was similar to delusional infestation, with fibers primarily identified as textile material. They did not find evidence of a new infection or a common identifiable medical condition."

Source: RogerHodkinson

