(LifeSiteNews) — Documents obtained by LifeSiteNews show that the number of vaccine injuries in the Canadian Armed Forces rose over 800 percent in 2021, with the majority being attributed to Moderna’s experimental COVID vaccine.

According to Access to Information (ATIP) documents shared with LifeSiteNews, the CAF’s COVID vaccine injury figures skyrocketed from 14 cases in 2020 to a whopping 128 in 2021, representing an increase of over 800 percent. According to the data, the majority of events, over 100 of them, happened after receipt of Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

The documents also show that in 2022, the vaccine injury figures swelled even higher to 223 cases.

“We know it’s not effective, and now this data proves it’s not safe,” a CAF member told LifeSiteNews under the condition of anonymity.

“They fired hundreds of us for having the wisdom and the courage to stand up for our beliefs,” he continued. “They destroyed our careers, marriages and our families. And they sacrificed the credibility of the CAF to score political points. Every Canadian should be outraged that this is how they treat those who would lay down their lives to protect our country.”

The documents record vaccine injuries beginning in 2010 and ending in 2023. The CAF counted 6 injuries in 2010, 7 in 2011, 5 in 2012, 9 in 2013, 8 in 2014, 8 in 2015, 4 in 2016, 4 in 2017, 8 in 2018, 7 in 2019, and 14 in 2020.

However, beginning in 2021, when the COVID vaccine was mandated by the Canadian military, the number skyrocketed to 128 in 2021 and 223 in 2022.

Beginning in November 2021, the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mandated that 275,983 employees from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, military and main federal departments provide proof of vaccination.

Those who failed to do so risked dismissal or suspension without pay. While there were provisions for medical and religious exemptions, these were rarely granted.

According to the documents, the CAF’s vaccine injury rate is higher than Health Canada’s average. Health Canada has recorded a total of 58,712 vaccine injuries from the COVID shots, or one in every 1,789 doses.

However, the CAF’s 2021 numbers show that 128 out of 162,190, or 1 out of 1,267, doses resulted in an injury. In 2022, the number was even higher at 223 out of 63,962 doses, or 1 out of 287 doses.

The recorded COVID vaccine injuries include myocarditis, Bell’s palsy, and pericarditis among other conditions. In addition to causing various menstrual issues, in one case, the COVID shot was listed as the cause of a miscarriage.

“Our female soldiers were forced to take this?” the CAF member questioned. “Whatever happened to GBA+?”

“They were even forcing this on pregnant soldiers without any hesitation whatsoever,” he declared.

The CAF has seen a drastic decline in numbers since COVID vaccines were mandated in 2021. According to information obtained in February, only 12,793 Canadians have joined the CAF in the past three years and 15,176 were released.

“It’s irresponsible that if you know something is dangerous in 2021, that you must notify people and stop doing it,” the CAF member argued. “Here they knew it was dangerous and they kept injecting people for years afterwards.”

“And on top of that, I know for a fact that there was not a single COVID death in the Canadian forces, and we were at the front lines of op laser, which was in the old folks’ homes at the beginning of the pandemic,” he continued.

