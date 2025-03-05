One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 5, 2025

American virologist Dr. Robert R. Redfield, who served as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the pandemic, has admitted that reports of “so-called Long Covid” are actually a cover-up for global surges of “mRNA vaccine injury.”

Redfield made the explosive admission during a new interview with the MAHA Initiative podcast.

During an almost three-hour conversation with host Del Bigtree, Redfield blew the whistle on the Covid lab leak, discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new role in public health, and dropped bombshells on the pandemic

Since leaving his federal government position at the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in January 2021, Redfield has focused on treating patients in his medical practice.

He explains in the interview that his surgery is flooded with patients who have been led to believe they have “Lond Covid.”

However, he notes that the vast majority of those patients are actually suffering from an injury caused by the Covid mRNA “vaccine” they received.

He made the revelation while discussing the immunity that vaccine makers received for developing the Covid injections.

Those protections shield pharmaceutical companies from being held liable when people are killed, disabled, or otherwise injured by the “vaccines.”

However, Redfield argues that the companies that produce the injections should not have any immunity.

“I don’t think the vaccine industry should have immunity,” Redfield asserts.

“I’m particularly concerned about this now because … among my ‘Long Covid’ patients are people that don’t have ‘Long Covid.’

“They have mRNA vaccine injury.”

“There’s not a clear path for them to have their injury recognized and compensated,” Redfield added.

“And I think that’s wrong.”

Yet, Redfield said he’s hopeful that vaccine makers will lose their immunity now that Secretary Kennedy is leading Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Hopefully, Kennedy will have a critical review,” Redfield said.

“Let’s just have an objective review by the FDA,” he added.

Redfield argues that pharmaceutical companies should be compelled to hand over safety data if they expect to enjoy immunity.

“I want the safety data out there,” he declared.

WATCH:

The bombshell from Redfield comes as the former CDC chief has been increasingly blowing the whistle on the pandemic and sounding the alarm about the mass-vaccination agenda.

As Slay News previously reported, Redfield dropped several whistleblowing bombshells on the Covid pandemic and mRNA “vaccines” in a November interview.

During a new interview with singer-turned-health activist Dana Parish, Redfield dropped multiple mindblowing revelations.

Redfield declared that the COVID-19 “was engineered” in a lab.

He also asserted that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci was central to the development of the human-engineered virus.

Redfield argues that Fauci is responsible for 20 million deaths.

In addition, Redfield also warns that Covid mRNA “vaccines” contain cancer-causing ingredients.

“There’s concerns that the mRNA vaccines actually have contaminating nucleic acid in them,” Redfield told Parish.

“So they’re not just the vaccine nucleic acid mRNA, but they’ve also found some nucleic acid sequences from SV40, which is a tumor virus.

“So I think it’s something that should be critically re-reviewed by the FDA,” he urged.

“I think if it integrates, I’m more of the view that it may integrate into mitochondrial DNA and therefore have cytoplasmic replication potential to continue to produce spike protein.”

WATCH:

Since Redfield’s November interview, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by 6 to 470 times.

Source: slaynews.com

