By Frank BergmanFebruary 25, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has admitted that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering from a deadly blood clot for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

The shocking admission was revealed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

According to the study, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research admits that the “regulatory window of concern” for a novel genetic product, such as Covid mRNA “vaccines,” is 5-15 years.

Worryingly, the admission suggests that the vaccinated population may be facing a wave of surging blood clots as the Covid shots were only rolled out for public use roughly four years ago.

The study suggested this means fatal pulmonary hemorrhage should be considered a potential “consequence of the novel product even months to years after the last injection.”

The research was conducted by renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter A. McCullough and prominent epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

McCullough and Hulsher conducted the study to investigate the long-term risks of pulmonary hemorrhage, or blood clots.

Pulmonary hemorrhage is a life-threatening condition that occurs when blood bleeds into the lungs

The bleeding causes clots to form in the lungs, leading to hemodynamic instability and fatal outcomes due to suffocation or shock.

They noted that previous studies have only linked blood clots to in people shortly after vaccination.

However, the long-term risks have remained largely unstudied.

During the study, they investigated the death of a 47-year-old man who died from a pulmonary embolism 555 days after receiving the vaccine.

According to a new peer-reviewed study, the fatal blood clot was caused by a Pfizer “vaccine” that came from a “highly lethal batch” of Covid shots.

The study determined that the 47-year-old had a good medical history and was not taking medication at the time of his fatal illness.

The study noted that the Covid injections “have been previously associated with pulmonary hemorrhage, typically observed shortly after vaccination.”

In a Substack post, Hulscher notes that this “is the first published instance of a fatal adverse event occurring more than one year after a COVID-19 mRNA injection, highlighting the potential for serious long-term adverse effects.”

According to the study, the 47-year-old “exhibited symptoms of a mild respiratory infection” before his death.

However, his health rapidly deteriorated as he experienced severe respiratory distress.

He also suffered a cardiac arrest “with evidence of profuse pulmonary bleeding.”

His heart size remained normal.

“The evidence suggests that this man died of a cardiopulmonary arrest most likely as a result of acute pulmonary hemorrhage, with the COVID-19 vaccine potentially playing a role in the development of cardiopulmonary pathology and hemorrhage,” the study concluded.

This finding is “significant because it demonstrates that death can occur even more than a year after the primary series of mRNA [shots],” McCullough said.

“Similar studies have found pulmonary embolism, for which, if left long enough, will cause necrosis and pulmonary hemorrhage,” McCullough added.

“COVID-19 vaccines are well-known to cause blood clots and pulmonary embolism.”

Hulscher said:

“The biological plausibility of delayed pulmonary hemorrhage following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is supported by documented short-term cases occurring soon after injection, regulatory concerns over prolonged genetic product effects, the persistence and pathogenicity of Spike protein, and emerging evidence of potential plasmid DNA genome integration contributing to sustained Spike protein expression.”

The study notes that the FDA’s “regulatory window of concern” admission means fatal pulmonary hemorrhage should be considered a potential “consequence of the novel product even months to years after the last injection.”

Despite the autopsy’s findings and prior research on the subject indicating a possible link between mRNA shots and pulmonary embolism, “the medical examiner determined the cause of death was attributed to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, without considering the recent pulmonary hemorrhage and unremarkable medical history.”

The study also noted that the man’s autopsy failed to investigate potential contributions from the Covid injection such as the presence of the spike protein, “vaccine” mRNA, or related antibodies.

During an interview with CHD, health freedom activist Mary Holland weighed in on the study and the alarming admission from the FDA.

Speaking with CHD’s Polly Tommey, Holland questioned whether people would have willingly taken the shot if they knew that getting a “vaccine” could potentially kill or injure them for up to 15 years after the initial injection.

Holland argues that one of the greatest crimes against humanity is that the FDA knew this was a possibility but put their “vaccines” on the market anyway.

Worse still, the FDA kept this fact hidden from the public until it was too late.

“The FDA itself is saying the period of concern for these blood clots is 5 to 15 years,” Holland said.

“Well, they sure didn’t tell people that when they were encouraging everybody to go get these shots.”

