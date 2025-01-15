One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman January 14, 2025

The Canadian government has admitted in a report that deaths have been surging among the nation’s citizens who received Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

The Public Health Agency of Canada’s (PHAC) parliamentary response reveals individuals who were “boosted” with a third and fourth Covid mRNA “vaccine” suffered far higher mortality compared to the unvaccinated.

A parliamentary inquiry by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall posed several questions to the PHAC.

The questions were regarding delays and inconsistencies in Statistics Canada’s reporting on excess mortality data.

The inquiry also requested statistical information on COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status from June 2022 to September 2022.

In response, PHAC informed MP Wagantall on September 16, 2024, that between June and August 2022, death rates surged among “boosted” citizens.

Deaths were dramatically higher in those who had received two, three, and four doses of Covid mRNA vaccines compared to the unvaccinated, the report revealed.

PHAC previously argued that as vaccine effectiveness waned, an increase in deaths among those who had received two doses (the primary series) was expected.

The agency insisted that it was expected given that the majority of the population had been vaccinated with two doses.

However, only a small percentage of Canadians chose to receive a fourth dose.

The fourth dose, or “booster” shot, was being offered during the time period of MP Wagantall’s request, making it impossible for PHAC to apply the same argument.

Let’s examine the data that PHAC provided in their response for the period from June to September 2022.

Between June 13 and 27, 2022, the average weekly deaths were 23.3 among unvaccinated individuals, 73.3 among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose, and 144 among fully vaccinated individuals with two or more additional doses.

From July 4 to 18, 2022, unvaccinated deaths averaged 13 per week, compared to 63 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose and 20 deaths among those with two or more additional doses.

From July 25 to August 29, 2022, the average weekly deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 28.7, while deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose were 109.3.

Deaths among those with two or more additional doses averaged 46.3.

In examining the average over the two-and-a-half-month period, fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose (three doses) experienced the highest weekly death rate at 81.87.

This was followed by those with two or more additional doses (four or more doses) at 70.1.

The unvaccinated group had the lowest average, at 21.67, during the same period.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: