By Frank Bergman October 25, 2024

Canada has just killed the first citizen under the Canadian government’s controversial new plans to begin euthanizing patients who have been injured by Covid “vaccines.”

An Ontario man in his late 40s has become the first person to be euthanized for “post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome.”

The man was killed under Canada’s “assisted suicide” laws via the government’s taxpayer-funded Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

Doctors had determined that the patient had become a burden on the socialized healthcare system.

They warned that he wouldn’t recover from “post-vaccine syndrome” and ruled that MAiD was a better option than long-term care.

The patient, identified only as “Mr. A,” had experienced “suffering and functional decline” following three Covid mRNA vaccinations.

The doctors said the patient was suffering from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and personality disorders as a result of the “post-vaccine syndrome.”

The man was twice admitted to hospital, once involuntarily, due to his condition.

Doctors noted that the patient had “thoughts of suicide” while “navigating his physical symptoms.”

The anonymized case is one of several highlighted in a series of reports issued by a 16-member MAiD death review committee struck by Ontario’s chief coroner’s office in January.

“Amongst his multiple specialists, no unifying diagnosis was confirmed,” according to the report.

However, his MAID assessors “opined that the most reasonable diagnosis for Mr. A’s clinical presentation (severe functional decline) was a post-vaccine syndrome, in keeping with chronic fatigue syndrome.”

Yet, there were no “pathological findings” at a post-mortem that could identify any underlying physiological diagnosis, the report notes.

The term “post-vaccine syndrome” has itself become controversial.

Canada’s current vaccine reporting system for adverse events doesn’t include “post-vaccine syndrome.”

Despite agreeing that the man’s condition was caused by a vaccine injury, multiple specialists consulted before his death couldn’t agree on a diagnosis.

The lack of a clear diagnosis raises further questions as to whether the man’s condition met the criteria for an “irremediable,” meaning a hopeless, incurable condition.

However, Canada’s assisted dying law requires people to have a grievous and irremediable physical condition.

Psychiatric experts raised concerns about whether the man’s mental illnesses would or should have rendered him ineligible for MAiD.

Some members of the MAiD death review panel also questioned whether a condition “previously unrecognized in medicine” — namely, a possible “post-vaccine somatic (meaning affecting the body) syndrome” — could be considered incurable.

Canada’s rapidly expanding euthanasia industry has been a growing concern for some time.

The Canadian government first introduced MAiD in June 2016.

By relaxing the laws, the nation legalized assisted suicide for those whose death was reasonably foreseeable.

The MAiD program was supposed to offer an alternative option for terminally ill people so they could avoid a painful death and die with dignity.

However, the nation’s Liberal government has increasingly expanded the laws since 2016.

Today, the Canadian government is euthanizing citizens for depression, hearing loss, autism, and even poverty and homelessness.

The government is even pushing to expand euthanasia laws to include children and infants.

What started as an option for terminally ill people is now being used to eliminate those who have become a burden on the nation’s socialized healthcare system.

The recent MAiD death review committee report highlights another case involving a different unemployed male in his 40s with inflammatory bowel disease.

The man was living with few social supports, was dependent on family for housing and financial support, and had struggled with alcohol and opioid addictions.

He wasn’t offered treatment for his addictions and was put forward for MAiD.

His family had concerns that he was railroaded into “assisted suicide” by doctors.

During a psychiatric assessment, the man was asked if he was aware of MAiD, and given information on the option.

His MAiD provider later personally drove the man to the location where he was euthanized.

Multiple members of the death review committee considered the case a transgression of professional boundaries that could be seen as “hastening a person towards death.”

Other members disagreed, however, and claimed the doctor’s actions were “helpful and compassionate.”

The news comes after a new study revealed that the Canadian government’s socialized healthcare system is saving millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them.

The study found that Canada’s healthcare system saves up to $136.8 million annually thanks to the government’s MAiD program.

However, critics are warning that vulnerable patients are being pressured into choosing death over “costly” care.

Many argue that euthanizing citizens to relieve the burden on the government is “heartless utilitarianism” that must be rejected.

The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

A “cost analysis of medical assistance in dying [suicide] in Canada” found that the policy saves the Canadian federal government up to $136.8 million every year, the study notes.

“As death approaches, healthcare costs increase dramatically in the final months,” the study states.

“Patients who choose medical assistance in dying may forgo this resource-intensive period.”

