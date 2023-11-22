One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Mike Yeadon: This looks very significant, and this is a new group of speakers out of the European Parliament.

Please spread this far and wide.

It’s a total admission of fraudulent additions of injectables to the European market.

The outraged Dutch MEP doesn’t yet know that these agents were designed intentionally to be harmful.

Best wishes

Mike

Video Transcript by Coronavirus Plushie

Marcel de Graaff, member of the European Parliament, tells of the shocking facts about the Covid19 shots found in a response from the European Medicines Agency.

Marcel is talking here about the Dutch government, but I edited the original video to make it even more relevant to New Zealand.

Watch, and you'll see. There are English subtitles, but here is most of what is said. I realise it's a long read, but please do read it.

The EMA explicitly states that it has exclusively allowed the corona vaccines on the market for individual immunisations. And absolutely not for the control of infection and absolutely not for preventing or reducing infections.

And this is devastating for governments that have gone full circle with the message that you are doing it for someone else Not only did the EMA not allow the vaccines at all to go against infections, the EMA goes even further. It explains in its answer, and I quote "The EMA's assessment reports on the admission of vaccines emphasise the lack of data on contagiousness" In other words, the vaccines were not intended to prevent infections and there are no data at all that substantiates that the vaccines help against infections.

In fact, the EMA states that the exposure to the virus increases the chance of infections even in those vaccinated. The mass government campaigns to vaccinate yourself, to protect your parents, your neighbors, the weaker in society, were not only unauthorized, but also completely nonsense and not based on facts.

The EMA says that the vaccines are only for the protection of the vaccinated individual. And before the individual, the patient, is vaccinated, all safety information must, and I quote the EMA again, "Be taken into account when administering or recommending a vaccination".

So you were only allowed to make a recommendation for a vaccination after a doctor had determined that this was sensible in your case. And because almost no one under the age of 60 had a chance of serious complications due to the coronavirus, no one, but also no one under the age of 60 should be vaccinated after a single exception. So the sports halls full of vaccine prickers were completely in conflict with the use of which the vaccines had been administered by the EMA.

To assess the safety of the vaccines, it was essential for the EMA that side effects would be properly registered. And the EMA says about this, we expect many reports of side effects that occur during or shortly after vaccination. And that means that the complaints must be reported especially in the first period immediately following vaccination.

The government supported a policy in which these complaints were not reported the first 14 days after vaccination, because the vaccine would need 10 to 14 days to become effective.

All complaints in that period were written to the coronavirus, and that is not only fraudulent, but that is deliberately endangering people's lives. And I remind you once again that we are still fighting with a gigantic so-called unexplained excessive mortality.

The government knew that the vaccines would not protect against the spread of the virus, but did not share this information with the citizens. On the contrary, it forced the vaccines to our citizens with lies, obscured the side effects and thus brought the health of everyone who had taken such a vaccine into danger.

The vaccination campaigns should be stopped as soon as possible, and it is simply not safe. And it does not meet the requirements set by the EMA.

And the government and all political parties that supported this should be held accountable for their lies and fraud.

Further proof of the world's governments deliberately lying to the public while hiding the truth in plain sight

