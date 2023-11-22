Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
Nov 22, 2023Edited

It doesn't require a scientific degree to realise long term effects still unknown as they didn't allow correct time, not even 9 months for pregnancies and we already know of all miscarriages, still births and neonatal deaths. The point of this global "innoculation" was not because of some dangerous novel killer "virus" but for experimentation using new technology to inplant all kinds of undisclosed technology for the Internet of Bodies. A well planned execution with so called Covid 19 Test kits on order, globally, in 2017! Could they see into the future in 2017? Remember Fauci saying at start of Trump's term "there will be a pandemic." www.bitchute.com/video/Phu1LMekfPep UK's labs used 45 CTs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Nov 22, 2023

The people of South Africa need answers about the safety and effectiveness or lack thereof of the Covid "vaccines".

"On the 15th of November, Emam raised a formal question for response by the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla. Here is the question and the response:"

Exit The WHO - Update from South Africa

https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/exit-the-who-update-from-south-africa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture