Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Pimentel's avatar
Kathleen Pimentel
Oct 16, 2023

https://youtu.be/j1wMfS-6Pwk?si=Z-cyHhzS7OE_uFWE

WE WILL NOT COMPLY 🦅

Reply
Share
Hollyberry's avatar
Hollyberry
Oct 16, 2023

UK Column has announced today that Reiner Fuellmich has been arrested in the German embassy in Mexico and has been deported to Germany.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture