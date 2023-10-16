One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Israeli Ministry of Health “approved” the import of Pfizer mRNA injections before even the superficial FDA’s issuance of the EUA! At the same time they agreed to give Pfizer the medical data on the effects of this “black box” substance on the Israeli population. Then they lied to the people claiming the product was tested and approved by the FDA, and furthermore, forced the injections without informed consent by using extremely harsh and coercive measures.

If this doesn’t say “forced medical experimentation without consent” I don’t know what does.

