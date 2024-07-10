Edward Dowd: US - Trends in Death Rates from Neurological Diseases, Ages 15-44
The results show a clear break from the prior historical trend in death rates from neurological diseases, pointing to a new phenomenon in action, worsening in 2022 and persisting through 2023.
By Edward Dowd
Our results show that the excess UC (Underlying Cause) death rates from neurological diseases for individuals aged 15 to 44 age were 4.4% (Z-Score 4.9) in 2020, then rose to 10.0% (Z-Score 11.1) in 2021, 11.2% (Z-Score 12.4) in 2022 and 8.1% (Z-Score 9.0) in 2023.
In 2020 we already observe a significant deviation from the 2010-2019 trend in UC death rates, and the excess UC death rates in 2021, 2022, and 2023 can be considered extreme occurrences due to their very high statistical significance.
Summary Abstract
Full report on Research Gate
"We have a national security crisis: The employed of our country are dropping dead and getting disabled at a rate that is beyond the general population."
