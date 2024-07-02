One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Emser, 63, died from blood clots in her lungs and legs five days after receiving a blood transfusion.

The Other Newspaper wrote that the incident was reported to Sanquin but the blood bank suppressed the report.

When she needed a blood transfusion, she asked the doctors and Sanquin for a transfusion of unvaccinated blood. The doctors and the blood bank did not want to cooperate.

All blood is safe,” they said. “I am confident that the embolism in the lungs and legs is a direct result of the blood transfusion,” the nurse said.

uncutnews.ch

Most of the blood available is contaminated by fake vaccines

