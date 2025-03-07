One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Edward Dowd March 6, 2025

I've recently begun to realize what an understatement or misstatement it is when we talk about "taxpayer money" being spent on waste, fraud and abuse.

"Taxpayer money" implies that it's money that the government has taken as taxes from employed, hardworking, taxpaying Americans. Which hits hard enough, when talking about waste, fraud and abuse.

But the term "taxpayer money" doesn't convey a meaningful, important, hidden truth: That only a portion of all that money being fraudfully stolen and spent is money collected as taxes. A large portion of it—maybe the largest portion of it—is borrowed money, stealthily put on a giant credit card in the name of the citizens of America.

We and our children and our children's children are like indentured servants, who will live their entire lives working to pay off both the principal and interest on tens of trillions of dollars stealthily borrowed in our name by others, spent by others, and given to others without our knowledge, input or consent.

We didn't know or understand exactly what was happening, but the people doing it knew. And they did everything they could to keep us from knowing.

The concept of "wasting taxpayer money" doesn't begin to convey the breadth and depth of the crime being perpetrated on Americans. It's theft, fraud and indenturing of innocent people—enslavement—on a grand scale.

And in all the world, it is primarily just Americans that are being taken advantage of in this way. We're the goose with the golden eggs.

So when you hear someone talk about how we're spending or wasting "taxpayer money," what they're really talking about is making us all indentured servants to banks, elites, and enemies of "free America" for the next hundred years.

