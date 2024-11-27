One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The U.S. government, along with the WHO, declared a pandemic in 2020 and a number of policy responses that we were told would slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to come up with a vaccine in record time dubbed Operation Warp Speed."

"The 2020 policy responses included societal lockdowns, masking, and social distancing. In 2021, we began the rollout of a vaccine solution that was predominantly a novel mRNA-based technology. with the vendors predominantly being Pfizer and Moderna."

"The solution had never undergone human trials prior to 2020, and it was approved under an EUA in late 2020 within record time for a vaccine and a noticeably short trial period. The government deemed these products safe and effective and told the nation they would prevent you from getting and transmitting COVID-19."

"These statements have since been proven false. It has become clear that the U.S. government, along with the health regulators, do not desire an honest accounting of these policies that were imposed mostly under federal mandates."

"I will predominantly focus on the human and economic costs since the beginning of 2021, which if they were favorable to the current regime, you would be hearing them scream these results from the rooftops. I will focus on three buckets which we break down as excess deaths, excess disabilities and lost work time, in other words, injuries."

"When analyzing the excess death human costs, it's interesting to note that in 2020, there were approximately 458,000 excess deaths, of which 73% were age 65 and older, and 15 to 64 comprising just 27%. Note, we were told in 2020 that the COVID-19 risk of death was primarily in the older populations."

"However, in 2021, with the rollout of the, quote unquote, safe and effective vaccine, there were approximately another 500,000 excess deaths but a mixed shift had occurred from older to younger. In 2021, the 65 plus age category was 57%. Remember it was 73% in 2020 of the total, while the 15 to 64 cohort increased to 43%."

"The absolute excess death increased from 20 to 21 for the productive working age 15 to 64 was 73%. So in 2020, 124,000 people perished excessively. and then in 2021 it rose to 215,000, 73%. For a virus that kills old people, this makeshift is an epic failure for the so-called vaccine solution. The total excess deaths since the rollout of the vaccine in the US, including 21, 22, and 23, is approximately 1.1 million."

"We estimate the economic cost of productive working age people dying at 15.6 billion. When analyzing disabilities, is interesting to note that there were no excess disabilities in 2020. Using the civilian labor force, we have calculated an increase of 2.3 million individuals with disabilities costing the economy an estimated 77 billion."

"We want to note that the excess disability number for total population 16 plus is 3.5 million. When analyzing lost work time, which we call injuries, we estimate 28.4 million individuals are chronically absent resulting in an estimated economic cost of $135 billion since 2021. Worktime loss peaked in 2022 at 67% above the 2019 time frame and has since dropped to 22% in 2023."

"So there has been improvement, but it's still standard deviations above the long-term trend. To sum up the post-pandemic policy scorecard since 2021, excess deaths, 1.1 million total with 300,000 in the 15 to 64 age group. for total cost of $15.6 billion. Excess disabilities, $2.3 million. $3.5 million for total population. Estimated cost, $77 billion."

"Excess lost work time, $28.4 million. Individuals, estimated cost, $135 billion. Total human cost is $33 million. And total economic cost, $227 million. $33 million is about 10% of the U.S. population. If you assume it's vaccine-related, that's 13% of the vaccinated population, if you assume 25% did not get the vaccine."

Source: EDWARD DOWD

