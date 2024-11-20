Edward Dowd : "It Was the Greatest Crime I've Ever Seen, Greatest Fraud Ever Perpetrated on a Populace"
"I would like to see mRNA vaccines pulled, and I'd like to see a national discussion and people brought to justice over what happened the last four years..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
"The...concern I have is the bioweapon that was released on us, the vaccines...That needs to be communicated effectively in the new administration—that something bad happened...it was the greatest crime I've ever seen, greatest fraud ever perpetrated on a populace."
Source: EDWARD DOWD
Full Interview:
Related articles:
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "EVERYTHING Was Propaganda. There Was No New Illness Called Covid19. There Is No SARS-CoV-2 “Virus”
·
MIND-BLOWING REVELATION: Why It's IMPOSSIBLE to "Vaccinate" Against Anything and Why "Vaccines" Are the PERFECT POISONS
·
Only thing coming is more jabs. 45’s pick for Secretary of State is a pharma lobbyist for Pfizer!
Wouldn't we all like to see a national discussion and justice. I hope he's got a lot of pull with RFK and RFK has a lot of pull with Trump. Won't be easy. Thank you.